Governor Abiodun Advocates for Federal Approval of Remo Free Trade Zone

In a significant move to boost economic development, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun called the Federal Government to approve the Remo Economic Zone to operate as a Free Trade Zone. This request was made during a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, in Abeokuta.
Governor Abiodun emphasised the need for this approval, highlighting its critical role in enabling processing companies already committed to the zone to begin their operations. He pointed out that the Remo Economic Zone, developed in partnership between the state government and a third party, is strategically positioned with an airport as one of its key enablers. The designation as a Free Trade Zone is essential for these companies to process and export raw materials from across the state and the zone to other parts of the continent.
Abiodun also noted the state’s proactive approach in creating four economic zones in the last four and a half years, including the existing Agbara Industrial Zone. These zones, strategically located around the state, aim to facilitate cargo processing in Ogun State, thereby generating job opportunities and enhancing value chains.
The governor further informed the minister about the state’s plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for constructing the Deep Seaport at Olokola, completing the circle of economic zones in the state. He expressed gratitude for the minister’s visit, seeing it as a step towards strengthening the relationship with the federal government.
In response, Minister Uzoka-Anite commended the state government’s developmental efforts, acknowledging the conducive business environment and infrastructure in Ogun State that continue to attract investors. She assured the Federal Government’s commitment to collaborate and support the state’s industrialisation efforts.
Editorial:
As commentators on Nigeria’s economic progress, we view Governor Dapo Abiodun’s appeal for the federal approval of the Remo Free Trade Zone as a pivotal step towards realising the vast economic potential of Ogun State. This initiative is not just about transforming a geographical area; it’s about unlocking a gateway for prosperity, innovation, and industrial growth.
Under Governor Abiodun’s leadership, the strategic development of economic zones across Ogun State is a testament to visionary governance. These zones are more than just industrial hubs; they catalyse job creation, skill development, and economic diversification. The proposed Remo Free Trade Zone, in particular, is a cornerstone for processing and exporting activities, significantly contributing to Nigeria’s economic landscape.
The importance of such initiatives in stimulating economic growth cannot be overstated. They serve as blueprints for other states and regions, showcasing how strategic planning and government support can create ecosystems that attract investment, foster innovation, and drive sustainable development.
As we reflect on this development, we are reminded of the critical role of collaborative governance. The synergy between state and federal governments in realising such projects is essential. It’s a partnership that transcends political affiliations and focuses on the greater good – economic prosperity for the people.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State is known as the ‘Gateway State’ due to its strategic location bordering Lagos State and the Republic of Benin.
- The state is a major producer of timber and cocoa in Nigeria.
- Ogun State is home to the Olumo Rock, a popular tourist attraction and historic in Abeokuta.
- The state has one of the highest numbers of universities and higher institutions in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the country’s educational sector.
- Ogun State’s Agbara Industrial Estate is one of the largest and most developed industrial estates in West Africa.