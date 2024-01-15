Governor Yusuf Initiates Kano Elders Council for Government Advisory

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has announced the formation of the Kano Elders Council, a body designated to provide advisory services to the government. On Sunday, this development was revealed in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa.
The council is set to include a distinguished group of former Governors, Deputy Governors, Senate Presidents, Speakers of the House of Representatives, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the State House of Assembly, retired justices of the Supreme Court and Appeal Court, former Chief Justices of the state, ex-Secretaries to the State Government, and former Heads of State Civil Service, all hailing from Kano State.
In addition to these political figures, the council will also comprise leaders from the Ulamas, the business sector, traditional rulers, and former heads of security agencies originating from Kano State, along with other notable elders appointed by the government. Governor Yusuff emphasized the vast reservoir of knowledge, wisdom, and experience these elders hold, which his administration aims to utilize effectively.
The statement also mentioned that the inauguration date for the council will be announced later. This initiative follows the recent Supreme Court ruling that affirmed Yusuff’s election as governor of Kano State, overturning the decisions of the lower courts that had previously dismissed him. The tribunal had initially invalidated 165,663 of Yusuff’s votes, citing issues with unstamped and unsigned ballot papers. However, the Supreme Court’s decision has now reinstated his victory.
Editorial:
The establishment of the Kano Elders Council by Governor Abba Yusuf marks a significant stride in the governance of Kano State. This initiative reflects a deep respect for experience and wisdom, recognizing the invaluable contributions that seasoned leaders and professionals can make to the state’s development. By bringing together a diverse group of former political leaders, justices, and community figures, the council represents a melting pot of perspectives and expertise.
In a time when governance often leans towards new trends and modern approaches, including experienced voices, it offers a balance, ensuring that the richness of our past informs the decisions shaping our future. This council is not just an advisory body but a bridge between generations, a forum where history lessons meet the present challenges.
The diversity of the council, encompassing various sectors and backgrounds, is particularly noteworthy. It ensures a holistic approach to governance, where various experiences and viewpoints inform decisions. This inclusivity is crucial in a state as diverse and dynamic as Kano, where the needs and aspirations of its people are varied and complex.
We must also acknowledge the timing of this initiative following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Yusuf’s election. It sends a strong message about his commitment to inclusive and consultative governance. This move is a step towards strengthening the democratic fabric of our state, ensuring that every decision is not just the product of one office but the collective wisdom of many who have served it.
As we look forward to the inauguration of the Kano Elders Council, we are reminded of the power of collective wisdom in governance. This council has the potential to be a guiding force for Kano State, offering insights that can help navigate the complexities of modern governance while staying true to our cultural and historical roots.
Did You Know?
- Kano State, located in Northern Nigeria, is known for its historic trade routes and was once a significant centre for trans-Saharan trade.
- The state is home to the Kano Wall, a series of defensive walls built to protect the ancient city of Kano, dating back to the 14th century.
- Kano is one of Nigeria’s most populous states and is known for its diverse ethnic groups, including the Hausa and Fulani.
- The state has a rich cultural heritage, with traditional arts such as dyeing and leatherwork being significant parts of its history.
- Kano State is also known for the Durbar Festival, a colourful and traditional celebration that marks the end of Ramadan and features horse riding displays and cultural dances.