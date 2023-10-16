Group Implores Leaders To Dismiss Social Media Regulation Bill

Group Implores Leaders to Dismiss Social Media Regulation Bill

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has fervently appealed to Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to reject the recently reintroduced social media regulation bill.

In a statement released on Sunday, SERAP expressed concerns that the bill’s passage would “unduly restrict the rights to freedom of expression and privacy.” The group also called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to cease its efforts to force technological firms, including Google and YouTube, to limit such “fundamental human rights.”

SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, perceives the bill as a potential tool to “criminalise the legitimate and lawful exercise of human rights.”

The statement further read:

“The National Broadcasting Commission last week reportedly stated that, ‘one of Nigeria’s major problems now is social media,’ and described social media as ‘a monster.’”

Oluwadare countered this perspective, stating, “social media is neither Nigeria’s problem nor a monster,” and warned that any regulation would have “arbitrary and excessive effects” and cause “incalculable damage” in both material and human rights terms.

The reintroduction of the social media regulation bill in Nigeria has sparked a crucial debate about the balance between regulation and the preservation of fundamental human rights. We believe that while the regulation of digital platforms is a global conversation, such regulations mustn’t infringe upon the inherent rights to freedom of expression and privacy.

The assertion by SERAP that the bill could “criminalise the legitimate and lawful exercise of human rights” is a poignant reminder that regulatory frameworks must be meticulously crafted to safeguard the democratic principles upon which our nation is built.

It is imperative that we, as a society, navigate the delicate balance between maintaining national security and ensuring that the voices of citizens are not stifled under the guise of regulation.

The dialogue surrounding social media regulation must be comprehensive, inclusive, and transparent, ensuring that any legislative actions taken are in the best interest of the citizenry and do not inadvertently curtail the democratic freedoms that we hold dear.

Did You Know?

  • Nigeria has one of the largest populations of social media users in Africa, with over 33 million people active on platforms like Facebook.
  • The Nigerian Senate first introduced a social media bill in 2015, which was widely criticised and subsequently withdrawn due to public outcry.
  • SERAP (Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project) is a non-governmental organisation that promotes transparency and accountability in the public and private sectors in Nigeria.
  • Freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed in Nigeria under Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution.
  • The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria, tasked with regulating the broadcast industry.

 

