Home Delivery of Passports from February 2024

Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, has announced that from February 2024, Nigerians will have the option to have their passports delivered to their homes, offices, or other preferred locations.
This announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the International Week of the University Of Lagos, themed ‘Breaking the Borders of Partnership.’ By January of the coming year, the entire passport application process will be available online, streamlining the procedure for applicants.
Tunji-Ojo highlighted that the automation of the end-to-end passport application process is underway, promising Nigerians a “sweet experience” shortly.
He assured that the waiting period for passport issuance would not exceed two weeks and emphasized the collaborative efforts with relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth delivery to various locations chosen by applicants.
The minister also revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the harmonisation of various identity numbers in the country to restore the integrity of travel documents through data harmonisation.
Editorial
The announcement of home delivery for passports and the automation of the application process is a commendable step towards enhancing administrative efficiency and improving the user experience for Nigerians.
This initiative, if implemented effectively, will not only alleviate the stress associated with passport application and collection but also potentially mitigate the bureaucratic hurdles that have historically plagued the process.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on the robustness of the technological infrastructure and the logistical framework that will be deployed. The system must be designed to be user-friendly, secure, and resilient to handle the high volume of applications and data management requirements.
The logistical aspect of home delivery must be meticulously planned to ensure reliability, timeliness, and security in the delivery of passports to various locations across the country.
We advocate for a transparent and accountable implementation process, where the government provides clear timelines, milestones, and mechanisms for addressing any challenges that may arise. It is also imperative that citizens are adequately informed and guided on how to navigate the new system, ensuring that the transition to the automated process is smooth and inclusive.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of citizens living abroad, with a diaspora that significantly contributes to the nation through remittances and knowledge transfer.
- The Nigerian passport currently ranks 101st in terms of global access, according to the Henley Passport Index.
- The Nigerian e-passport, introduced in 2007, incorporates several security features, including a microprocessor chip, to enhance its security.
- The University of Lagos, where the announcement was made, is one of the prestigious tertiary institutions in Nigeria, established in 1962.
- Data harmonisation, as directed by President Tinubu, can enhance national security, streamline administrative processes, and facilitate more coordinated policy implementation.