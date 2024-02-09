House to Toughen Laws Against Cyberbullying, Abbas Announces

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced on Thursday that the House of Representatives is set to reinforce laws against defamation, character assassination, and cyberbullying.
During a press briefing in Abuja’s National Assembly, Abbas emphasised that the move aims not to restrict free speech but to shield the dignity of individuals and institutions from online attacks.
Highlighting the recent surge in defamatory campaigns against government officials, including his predecessor Femi Gbajabiamila, Abbas pointed out the legal framework underpinning the initiative, referencing Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act and Section 24 of the Cybercrime Prohibition and Prevention Act (2015).
Amidst a gathering of journalists and legislators, he clarified that the objective is to balance the legislation to allow constructive criticism while protecting against malicious slander.
Editorial:
In an era where the digital realm becomes increasingly entwined with our daily lives, the thin line between freedom of expression and harmful speech has never been more blurred. The initiative by the House of Representatives to fortify defamation laws is a testament to the growing concern over the unchecked spread of cyberbullying and character assassination. As articulated by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, this move is not an attempt to muzzle public discourse but a necessary step towards safeguarding the sanctity of individual and institutional reputations.
The rise in cyberbullying cases, particularly against public figures, underscores a disturbing trend where anonymity and the vast reach of the internet are exploited to demean and harass. The legal measures outlined by Abbas, rooted in existing statutes, aim to provide a more robust framework to deter such acts. However, the challenge lies in striking a delicate balance that respects the essence of free speech while imposing checks on its abuse.
As we navigate these complex waters, it’s imperative to remember that the essence of democracy includes the protection of all its participants from undue harm. The proposed legislation, therefore, must be crafted with precision, ensuring it deters malicious intent without stifling the vibrant exchange of ideas that characterises a healthy public sphere. Our collective responsibility is to foster an environment where dialogue flourishes in a context of respect and dignity for all.
Did You Know?
- Cyberbullying can lead to severe psychological effects, including depression, anxiety, and, in extreme cases, suicide.
- The United Kingdom’s Defamation Act 2013 was a significant overhaul aimed at better protecting freedom of speech while ensuring individuals could protect their reputations.
- In the United States, the Communications Decency Act provides immunity from liability for providers and users of an “interactive computer service” who publish information others provide.
- A study found that over 40% of adults have experienced cyberbullying in their lifetime.
- Digital platforms are increasingly employing AI technologies to detect and mitigate cyberbullying incidents, highlighting the role of technology in combating online harassment.