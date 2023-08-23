Interior Minister Calls for Immediate End to Passport Delays

The newly appointed Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, has expressed concern over the prolonged delays faced by Nigerians in obtaining their passports.
He emphasised that Nigerians shouldn’t endure endless waits for their rightful documents.
During a meeting with leaders of paramilitary organisations under the ministry and other stakeholders, Tunji-Ojo instructed the acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wuraola-Adepoju, to address the causes of these delays promptly.
Tunji-Ojo highlighted President Buhari’s keen interest in reforming the nation’s immigration policies and services.
He stated, “Nigerians cannot be made to wait endlessly for what is their rights. We have to look at the bottleneck.”
He further urged collaboration to eliminate these bottlenecks, enhancing the service for the public’s benefit.
The Minister also emphasised the importance of technology in safeguarding the nation’s borders, complementing existing human efforts.
He added, “We need to secure our borders and ensure that all borders, whether land, air, or sea, are protected. We have to employ technology to complement and consolidate what you are already doing.”
Tunji-Ojo also introduced the idea of using key performance indicators for staff and heads of paramilitary agencies under the ministry, stating,
“There must be timelines and key performance indicators because responsibility without accountability is irresponsibility.”
Editorial:
The Minister of Interior’s call for an end to the prolonged passport delays is a timely and necessary intervention.
For many Nigerians, the passport is not just a travel document but a vital means of identification, and any delay in its issuance can have cascading effects on various aspects of their lives.
While the need for thorough checks and processes is understood, efficiency should not be compromised.
The introduction of technology to enhance border security is a step in the right direction, but its success will hinge on its effective implementation.
It’s crucial for the ministry to ensure that these reforms are not just on paper but are translated into tangible results for the average Nigerian.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian passport has undergone several changes over the years, with the most recent being the introduction of a 64-page e-passport for frequent travellers.
- The Nigerian Immigration Service was extracted from the Nigeria Police Force in 1958.
- The e-passport system was introduced in Nigeria in 2007, offering enhanced security features.
- Efficient passport services can boost a country’s image internationally, as it’s often the first point of contact for many foreigners.
- Delays in passport issuance can have economic implications, especially for business travellers and those in the diaspora.