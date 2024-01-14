Kwara State Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions Near Asa-Dam

The Kwara State Government, under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is taking decisive steps to dismantle illegal structures around the Asa-Dam area, citing significant risks to human life and property. During an unexpected inspection in the Asa-Dam region, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Usman Lade, revealed this initiative.
In a statement released by Adewoye Oluwatosin, Assistant Press Secretary in the ministry, Lade issued a stern warning to residents of Asa-Dam, Marina, and Lasvager Estates against any unauthorized construction activities near the Asa-Dam River and Marina Estate. He emphasized the grave danger posed by buildings erected too close to the dam and river.
The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Christiana Asonibare, echoed these concerns, stressing the government’s solemn stance on this matter, especially given the imminent threat to human safety. Engr. Yusuf Wopa, Director of Engineering Water Resources services, added that a standard distance must be maintained between any construction and the river, regardless of the legality of land acquisition.
Further, Mr. Afolayan Timothy, Deputy Surveyor General of Geographic Information Services, announced plans to investigate the legitimacy of these allegedly illegal constructions. He stated that if these buildings are found to be unauthorized, the government will take necessary actions to remove them.
Editorial:
As a community, we are witnessing a crucial moment in Kwara State’s commitment to public safety and urban planning. The government’s move to dismantle illegal structures near Asa-Dam is not just an administrative action; it’s a bold statement about prioritizing human lives over unregulated urban expansion.
This initiative reflects a deeper understanding of the delicate balance between development and safety. Illegal constructions, especially near vital water resources like Asa-Dam, threaten our community’s environment and fabric. It’s a reminder that development can have disastrous consequences when not in harmony with nature and safety regulations.
The government’s proactive approach in this situation is commendable. It shows a willingness to enforce laws and regulations for the greater good, even when it might be unpopular. This is a lesson in governance – that the safety and well-being of citizens should always be at the forefront of any developmental agenda.
Let’s take this as an opportunity to reflect on our citizen responsibilities as we move forward. We must support and adhere to regulations that are designed for our safety. Let’s work together to build a community where development and safety go hand in hand, ensuring a secure and sustainable future for all.
Did You Know?
- Asa-Dam, located in Ilorin, Kwara State, is a significant source of water supply for the region.
- Illegal construction near water bodies can lead to environmental degradation and increased flood risks.
- Urban planning laws often require a buffer zone between buildings and natural water bodies for safety and environmental reasons.
- Kwara State, located in Western Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- The enforcement of urban planning laws is crucial for sustainable development and the prevention of environmental disasters.