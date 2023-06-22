Labour Unions Express Outrage Over Proposed Salary Hike for Politicians

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has recommended an upward review of the basic salaries of political and judicial office holders.
This proposal has sparked outrage among labour unions, who describe it as provocative, especially considering the recent removal of fuel subsidies.
The RMAFC, represented by commissioner Mrs Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, disclosed this during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package to Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris.
The commission stated that the last review was done in 2007, leading to the 2008 Act on the remuneration of political office holders.
The proposed increase, which requires legislative backing by the National and State Assemblies, would adjust the current annual basic salary of all categories of political, public, and judicial office holders in the country upward by 114%.
Editorial
Proposed Salary Increase for Politicians: A Test of Economic Priorities
The proposed 114% salary increase for political and judicial office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has sparked outrage among labour unions.
Critics argue that the proposed increase is insensitive and provocative, especially in light of the recent removal of fuel subsidies and the economic hardship ordinary Nigerians face.
While the RMAFC’s move is in line with the provision of Paragraph 32(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government (as amended), it raises questions about the country’s economic priorities.
The proposal’s timing is questionable amidst economic hardship and rising inflation.
The government must balance the need for fair remuneration for public officeholders with the economic realities most Nigerians face.
Rather than focusing solely on the salaries of political and judicial officeholders, the government should consider a comprehensive review of the wage structure across all sectors.
This would ensure a more equitable distribution of the nation’s wealth and promote social justice.
Did You Know?
- The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) determines the remuneration appropriate for political office holders, including the President, Vice President, Governors, and others.
- The last remuneration review conducted by the RMAFC was in 2007, making the current review 16 years overdue.
- The proposed salary increase requires legislative backing by the National and State Assemblies.
- The proposed increase would adjust the current annual basic salary of all political, public, and judicial officeholders in the country by 114%.
For the latest Naija news 24/7, Yohaig NG is your trusted source.
We provide comprehensive coverage of all significant events, ensuring our readers can access reliable and up-to-the-minute news.
We invite our readers to share their views in the comment section.