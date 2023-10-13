Lagos Enforces Market Closures Amidst Environmental Concerns

In a decisive move, the Lagos State Government has declared an immediate shutdown of Mile 12 International and Owode Onirin markets, citing numerous environmental violations as the catalyst.
A statement released on Friday, penned by Kunle Adeshina, the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, detailed that the closure was executed through a joint operation involving enforcement officers from the Lagos Waste Management Authority and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps.
The operation was initiated under the directives of the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who has expressed a firm stance against unhygienic conditions in all state markets.
Wahab emphasised the critical nature of stringent sanitation protocols in Lagos markets, asserting that maintaining environmental standards is pivotal for sustaining a healthy city. He articulated:
“Recent events at Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets have spotlighted the urgent necessity for strict adherence to sanitation standards in our markets. The closure, albeit a challenging decision, is an essential step to address the current environmental challenges and to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.”
Editorial
The abrupt closure of Mile 12 International and Owode Onirin markets by the Lagos State Government, while a bold and necessary step, brings to the fore the perennial issue of environmental management and sanitation in public spaces, particularly in bustling markets.
The markets, which are vital nodes in the economic activities of the state, have unfortunately become synonymous with environmental infractions, posing not only a threat to public health but also reflecting a disregard for environmental regulations and standards.
We believe that while the closure sends a strong message about the government’s commitment to enforcing environmental standards, it is equally crucial to address the root causes of these persistent breaches.
It is imperative to establish and enforce a sustainable framework for environmental management in markets, which includes regular inspections, sensitisation of traders and customers, and the provision of necessary facilities to maintain hygiene and orderliness.
In this light, we advocate for a holistic approach to environmental management in markets, which encompasses strict enforcement of regulations, continuous education and sensitisation of market users, and the provision of necessary infrastructure to facilitate adherence to environmental standards.
Did You Know?
- Mile 12 Market is one of the most prominent and busiest markets in Lagos, known for its extensive variety of food items, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishables.
- Environmental infractions in markets can have significant public health implications, including the outbreak of diseases and other health-related issues.
- The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is responsible for managing waste and ensuring environmental sanitation in Lagos State.
- Owode Onirin Market is known for its vast array of metal materials and is a major hub for metal traders and artisans in Lagos.
- The Lagos State Government has, in the past, enforced closures of markets and other public spaces to address and manage environmental and health-related concerns.