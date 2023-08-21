Lagos, Ogun Drivers Decry High Levies, Union Harassment

Commercial drivers in Ogun and Lagos states are voicing their distress over the alleged hike in daily levies paid through ticket purchases in various motor parks.
Investigations at Mowe Motor Park in Ogun State and Berger, Ketu, and Ojota Motor Parks in Lagos State revealed that drivers pay for numerous tickets with costs ranging from N100 to N500.
These tickets include those from the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, State Park and Garage Cleaners Commercial Bus Ticket, National Union of Road Transport Workers, and others like loading, booking, and marker tickets.
Union officials enforcing payment have adopted crude methods. A driver, Oluwaseun Akinbamire, recounted his recent ordeal with union officials, including physical assault and demand for N1,000 for not picking up passengers from their park.
Another motorist lamented the daily expenses and harassment from union officials, stating the difficulties in making a profit after paying for fuel, conductors, engine oil, repairs, and ticket collectors.
Although the union reduced ticket fees by 25% due to increased fuel prices, drivers still find operating hard. A female motorist expressed frustration, saying she sometimes goes home with only N5,000.
A union official at Ketu Motor Park acknowledged the reduction in ticket prices and dues but emphasized the need to help people as humans.
Editorial
The outcry from commercial drivers in Lagos and Ogun states over escalating levies and harassment by union officials is a pressing concern that requires immediate attention.
The situation not only affects the livelihood of the drivers but also reflects a broader issue of governance and regulation within the transport sector.
The crude enforcement methods, including physical assault and destruction of property, are unacceptable and highlight a lack of oversight and control.
There must be clear guidelines and ethical standards to collect levies, with proper accountability and dispute resolution mechanisms.
The diversity of tickets and the lack of transparency in their issuance raises questions about the legitimacy and purpose of these levies.
A comprehensive review of the ticketing system, with input from all stakeholders, is necessary to ensure fairness and efficiency.
The financial burden on the drivers, especially in the context of rising fuel prices, underscores the need for a balanced approach that considers the economic realities faced by these essential service providers.
Arbitrary increases in levies without consideration of the driver’s ability to pay can lead to a vicious cycle of poverty and exploitation.
The role of the unions in this situation is critical. While their efforts to reduce ticket prices are commendable, more needs to be done to foster a relationship of trust and collaboration with the drivers.
Open communication, empathy, and a shared commitment to the well-being of the drivers are essential for a sustainable solution.
Did You Know?
- Some commercial drivers are made to pay for a series of tickets with varying costs ranging from N100 to N500 at various motor parks across Lagos and Ogun states.
- Union officials have been known to use crude enforcement methods, including physical assault and destruction of property.
- Despite a 25% reduction in ticket fees due to increased fuel prices, drivers still find operating challenging, with some going home with as little as N5,000.
- A union official at Ketu Motor Park acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the need to help people, reflecting a complex interplay between economic realities and social responsibilities.
- The situation highlights broader governance, regulation, and ethics issues within the transport sector, calling for comprehensive review and reform.