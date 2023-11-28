Lagos Orders Lekki Illegal Structures to Vacate in 7 Days

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to owners of illegally constructed buildings along Orchid Road, Agungi, Ajiran, Conservation Road, and Osapa near the Ikota River. This announcement was made by Kunle Adesina, the Director of Public Affairs for the Ministry, following an inspection tour to assess compliance with the required seven-metre setback from the river channel.
The commissioner emphasized the state’s unwavering commitment to enforcing the law and reclaiming drainage setbacks after the notice period. He noted that the Nigerian Conservation Foundation had raised concerns about environmental distortions affecting animal habitats and drainage systems. To mitigate the impact on property owners, the state revised the setback alignment from seven to six metres.
Wahab highlighted the role of developers, builders, and residents in exacerbating flooding issues, stressing the importance of law enforcement for development. The commissioner’s team also visited Oral Estate II and Chevron Drive, where they observed illegal structures and sand-filling activities reducing the natural water flow in the Ikota River.
Additionally, Wahab supervised the demolition of shanties on Thompson Avenue, addressing security risks posed by the presence of unauthorized individuals and activities. He urged squatters to relocate, as the state is determined to eliminate environmental nuisances and security threats.
The Special Adviser on Environment noted that despite Lagos’ challenges as a coastal state, efforts like cleaning, dredging, and constructing new drainages are being made to address flooding and maintain a sustainable environment. He called for community and governmental cooperation in these initiatives.
Editorial
The recent directive by the Lagos State government to owners of illegal buildings in Lekki to vacate within seven days is a bold and necessary step towards urban planning and environmental sustainability. This action, spearheaded by Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab, addresses a critical issue in Lagos: the rampant illegal construction that exacerbates flooding and environmental degradation.
We commend this decisive action, recognizing its importance in preserving the natural waterways and habitats that are crucial for the ecological balance. The encroachment on natural channels, particularly in a city prone to flooding like Lagos, poses significant risks not only to the environment but also to human safety.
However, while enforcement is essential, it must be balanced with empathy and support for those affected. The government’s decision to reduce the setback alignment from seven to six metres is a step in the right direction, showing a willingness to mitigate the impact on property owners. Yet, more needs to be done to ensure that those displaced by these measures are adequately supported.
This situation highlights the need for more robust urban planning and enforcement mechanisms in Lagos. The government should prioritize regular inspections, stricter building regulations, and community awareness programs to prevent future illegal constructions. Additionally, there should be a focus on providing affordable and legal housing alternatives to discourage people from resorting to illegal building practices.
While the removal of illegal structures is a necessary step towards environmental sustainability, it should be part of a larger, more comprehensive strategy. This strategy should include preventive measures, community engagement, and support for those affected, ensuring that the path to a sustainable and safe Lagos is inclusive and humane.
Did You Know?
- Lagos’ Coastal Geography: Lagos is a coastal city with over 22% of its 3,577 square km area consisting of lagoons and water bodies.
- Ikota River Importance: The Ikota River plays a crucial role in the natural drainage system of Lagos, helping to prevent flooding in the surrounding areas.
- Urban Planning in Lagos: Lagos has a complex urban planning challenge due to its rapid population growth and limited land availability.
- Environmental Impact of Illegal Buildings: Illegal buildings often lack proper sewage and waste management systems, contributing to environmental pollution and health hazards.
- Lagos’ Population Density: Lagos is one of the most densely populated cities in Africa, with an estimated population density of over 20,000 people per square kilometre in some areas.