Lagos Slashes Planning Permit Processing Time to Just 10 Days

The Lagos State government has expedited the planning permit process. The processing time is now reduced to just ten days. This move aims to boost the ease of doing business in the construction sector.
The government also called on the Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to educate their members on land title requirements and procedures.
The General Manager of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Kehinde Osinaike, announced this at a seminar. He stated that the new policy is part of a series of innovations.
These are designed to make planning permit processes more user-friendly. Previously, the processing time was 28 days.
Osinaike added that the agency will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders. This includes NGOs, professional bodies, and community leaders.
The aim is to report illegal and non-conforming developments, making Lagos a safer space for all.
Editorial
The Lagos State government’s decision to reduce planning permit processing time is a commendable step towards fostering a more business-friendly environment.
However, while this move is likely to attract more investment into the construction sector, it also raises questions about the thoroughness of the approval process.
Cutting corners in such a critical area could have dire consequences.
The involvement of REDAN in educating its members on land title requirements is another positive development.
Yet, this should be part of a broader strategy to ensure that construction projects meet all legal and safety standards.
The government must strike a balance between practicality and due diligence.
Moreover, collaboration with various stakeholders to report illegal developments is crucial.
It ensures compliance and promotes a culture of responsibility and accountability among the public and private sectors.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the economic hub of Nigeria, contributing about 30% of the country’s GDP.
- The Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN) was established in 2002.
- Lagos has one of the highest urbanization rates in the world, with an estimated 85% of its population living in urban areas.
- The construction sector in Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing in Africa.
- Lagos State has over 22 million inhabitants, making it the most populous state in Nigeria.