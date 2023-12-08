Lagos State Enhances Councillors’ Skills with Legislative Workshop

To strengthen local governance, the Lagos State Government has conducted a capacity-building workshop for councillors from 57 local government and local council development areas. The workshop in Ikoyi aimed to enhance the councillors’ legislative functions and facilitate development in their respective councils.
Bolaji Robert, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, emphasized the importance of this initiative during the event. He stated that the workshop was designed to acquaint councillors with global best practices in legislative functions, thereby improving their service quality to the people.
“This workshop will enhance the legislative performance of councillors across Lagos State’s 57 councils, helping them deliver democracy’s dividends to their constituencies,” said Robert. He also highlighted that the workshop would foster discussions on legislative practice and identify strategies for the state’s collective growth.
Mrs Kikelomo Bolarinwa, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, described the training as crucial for developing the councillors’ capacity to improve their legislative and representation approach. She hoped the initiative would help align the councils with the state government’s policies, particularly the T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus Agenda.
Alimi Alowonle, Chairman of the Conference of Councillors, expressed gratitude for the workshop, noting its helpful and impactful nature. “This training will enhance our legislative functions, including oversight, budgeting, and lawmaking,” he added.
Editorial
The Lagos State Government’s initiative to train councillors in legislative functions is a commendable step towards empowering local governance. By equipping these local leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge, the state is enhancing the quality of governance at the grassroots level and ensuring that local policies align with broader state objectives.
This training reflects an understanding that effective governance begins at the local level. Councillors, the closest representatives to the people, play a pivotal role in understanding and addressing community needs. Therefore, enhancing their legislative capabilities is essential for effectively implementing policies that directly impact the lives of citizens.
This initiative underscores the importance of continuous learning and capacity building in governance. In a rapidly changing world, staying abreast of best practices and innovative approaches to legislation and policy-making is crucial. Local leaders can make informed decisions that impact their communities by doing so.
As Lagos State continues to invest in developing its local leaders, it sets a positive example for other states in Nigeria. Investing in human capital, particularly governance, is critical to achieving sustainable development and progress. We hope to see more such initiatives that strengthen the fabric of our democratic institutions and enhance the quality of governance across the country.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital, is known for its dynamic governance and innovative policies.
- The T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus Agenda is a developmental framework of the Lagos State Government focusing on critical areas like transportation, health, education, and making Lagos a 21st-century economy.
- Capacity building in legislative functions is crucial for effective local governance, as it helps councillors better understand their roles and responsibilities.
- Lagos State has 57 local government and council development areas, each vital in grassroots governance.
- Continuous training and development of local government officials are essential for adapting to new challenges and ensuring responsive and accountable governance.