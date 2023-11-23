Minister Advocates for Community Consent in Mining Law Revision

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has proposed a significant amendment to the mining law. This revision would require investors to seek the consent of local communities before applying for mineral titles. Alake highlighted this during his first visits to the ministry’s agencies, focusing on the Mining Cadastral Office (MCO).
The minister praised the MCO’s efforts but emphasized the need for further improvements, particularly in addressing public complaints. The MCO, responsible for issuing mining licenses, has recently digitized its operations, leading to a surge in applications and subsequent delays due to backlogs.
Alake stressed the importance of changing the public perception of the MCO, citing issues such as license duplication and alleged underhand dealings. He warned of strict measures if the agency fails to reform.
At the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Director-General Dr. Abdulrasak Garba discussed the agency’s role in generating geoscientific research information. Despite funding challenges, the NGSA has been pivotal in producing geological maps and data for the mining sector.
The minister also visited the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG), likening it to a quasi-academic institute. He emphasized COMEG’s role in accrediting and certifying mining professionals and urged the agency to explore self-sustaining measures, including increasing membership fees.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the proposed amendment to the mining law by Minister Dele Alake as a progressive step towards responsible mining practices. Requiring investors to obtain community consent before applying for mineral titles is a move that respects the rights and voices of local communities, often impacted by mining activities.
This proposal aligns with global trends towards sustainable and ethical mining practices. It acknowledges the importance of community engagement and consent, which are crucial for the long-term success and acceptability of mining projects.
The minister’s focus on improving the public perception of the MCO and addressing issues like license duplication and underhand dealings is commendable. It reflects a commitment to transparency and efficiency in the mining sector.
The challenges faced by the NGSA and COMEG, particularly in terms of funding, highlight the need for innovative solutions to sustain these critical agencies. Encouraging self-sustainability and creative thinking in these agencies can lead to more efficient and effective management of Nigeria’s mineral resources.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s mining sector is rich in minerals like gold, tin, and coal, but it has been underexploited due to various challenges.
- Community consent in mining is a concept gaining global traction, emphasizing the need for local communities’ involvement in decision-making processes.
- The digitization of the Mining Cadastral Office’s operations represents a significant step towards modernizing Nigeria’s mining sector.
- The Nigeria Geological Survey Agency plays a vital role in mapping and providing data essential for informed decision-making in the mining industry.
- The Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists is crucial for maintaining standards and quality control in the mining sector.