Minister Demands End to Passport Office Queues, No Excuses

Interior Minister Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has issued a stern directive to the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola. The minister insists on immediate measures to alleviate the chronic queues at passport collection centres.
Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the current administration under President Bola Tinubu will not tolerate delays or excuses.
The minister also urged service arm heads to focus on tangible results. He stated that the country is at a pivotal juncture and requires transformative actions.
Tunji-Ojo conveyed this message during a briefing session with immigration and correctional service officials. He stressed that those unable to contribute to Nigeria’s progress should step aside.
Tunji-Ojo highlighted the role of technology in enhancing efficiency. He believes that technological solutions can significantly streamline processes and eliminate bottlenecks.
The minister urged the agencies to embrace innovation and tackle current challenges.
Editorial
The Interior Minister’s call for an end to endless queues at passport offices is a much-needed directive that addresses a longstanding issue affecting countless Nigerians. While the urgency is commendable, the question remains: how will this be achieved?
A directive is only as effective as its implementation, and the minister’s words must be followed by concrete actions.
Moreover, the minister’s emphasis on leveraging technology is a step in the right direction. However, the adoption of technology should be part of a broader strategy that includes staff training and process optimization.
It’s not just about implementing new systems; it’s about ensuring that these systems are used effectively.
Lastly, the minister’s call for “no excuses” sets a high bar for accountability. This is a welcome development, but it also places immense pressure on agency heads.
They must now navigate the fine line between expediency and due diligence, ensuring that quick solutions do not compromise quality or integrity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest diaspora populations in the world, making passport services crucial for many citizens.
- The Nigerian Immigration Service was established in 1958, following the enactment of an Immigration Act.
- The Ministry of Interior oversees critical sectors including immigration, internal security, and public safety.
- Biometric passports, also known as e-passports, were introduced in Nigeria in 2007.
- The Nigerian passport currently ranks 101st in terms of travel freedom according to the Henley Passport Index.