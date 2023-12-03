N13.8 Billion Allocated for Ex-Leaders’ Maintenance in 2024 Budget

Yohaig NG reports that the Federal Government has set aside N13,805,814,220 in the 2024 fiscal year to maintain former national leaders. This allocation is intended for the welfare of ex-presidents, vice-presidents, heads of state, Chiefs of General Staff, retired heads of service, permanent secretaries, and heads of government agencies and parastatals.
Among those slated to receive these benefits are former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari, along with former Vice-Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, and Prof Yemi Osinbajo. Additionally, ex-military Heads of State General Yakubu Gowon, General Abdusalami Abubakar, former military President General Ibrahim Babangida, and retired Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe are also beneficiaries.
The budget breakdown reveals that N2.3 billion is earmarked for the entitlements of former presidents/heads of state and vice presidents/chiefs of general staff. At the same time, N10.5 billion is proposed for retired heads of service, permanent secretaries, and professors. Moreover, N1 billion is allocated for the severance benefits of retired heads of government agencies and parastatals.
Other significant allocations include N65 billion for the Presidential Amnesty Programme, N1 billion for the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Energy and N108 billion for special projects. The government also plans to allocate N40 billion to settle electricity debts owed by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to power distribution companies.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola, released these sectoral allocation details, emphasizing transparency and allowing lawmakers to scrutinize the allocations to various sectors.
The budget includes substantial allocations for the ministries of Works, Finance, Education, and Defence, among others, as part of the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget. The Ministry of Works receives N521.3 billion, the Ministry of Finance N519.9 billion, and the Ministry of Defence N308.2 billion.
In response to this budget, economists and legal experts have raised concerns about the government’s priorities amidst the country’s economic challenges. They argue that the allocation for ex-leaders, while necessary for their welfare, seems disproportionate in the context of the broader economic hardships the general populace faces.
Editorial
As we delve into the intricacies of the 2024 fiscal budget, it’s imperative to reflect on the broader implications of the government’s financial decisions. The allocation of N13.8 billion for the upkeep of former leaders, while symbolizing respect and gratitude for their service, raises critical questions about fiscal priorities in a nation grappling with economic challenges.
We at Yohaig NG believe that while honouring our past leaders is essential, the allocation’s scale compared to other pressing national needs warrants a deeper examination. The government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic stability must be balanced with a compassionate approach towards the immediate needs of its citizens.
The allocation for ex-leaders, though a fraction of the overall budget, symbolizes a broader issue of resource allocation in a country where many still struggle with necessities. It’s not just about the amount but the message it sends in times of widespread economic hardship. The government’s role is to manage resources and inspire confidence and hope among its people.
The significant allocations to settle electricity debts and fund various ministries underscore the need for a more holistic approach to national development. Investments in infrastructure, health, and education are crucial, but they must be complemented by policies that directly impact the lives of the average Nigerian.
As we ponder the future, remember that a budget is more than a financial document; it reflects a nation’s values and priorities. The government’s fiscal management approach should mirror its people’s aspirations and challenges, striving for a balance that fosters both growth and equity.
In echoing our opening thesis, we reiterate the importance of a budget that respects the past and embraces our nation’s present and future challenges. It’s a delicate balance, but one that is essential for Nigeria’s long-term prosperity and stability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Assembly has the power to amend or reject any part of the budget proposed by the government, including allocations for ex-leaders.
- The Presidential Amnesty Programme allocated N65 billion in the 2024 budget, was established in 2009 to address issues in the Niger Delta region.
- Nigeria’s minimum wage, as of 2022, is set at N30,000 per month, which is significantly lower compared to the allocations for ex-leaders upkeep.
- Providing financial benefits to former leaders is practised in many countries, including the United States, where former presidents receive a pension and other benefits.
- The power sector in Nigeria was privatized in November 2013, a move aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery in electricity supply across the nation.