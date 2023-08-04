New Public Service Rules Threaten Positions of 512 Directors in Nigeria

Approximately 512 directors in the Nigerian civil service, who have served eight years or more in the directorate cadre, face potential dismissal due to the implementation of the newly revised Public Service Rules (PSR) 2021 by the Federal Government.
The PSR, effective from July 27, 2023, was launched by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) on July 28, 2023, in Abuja.
The new rules introduce a tenure policy for permanent secretaries, who are now required to serve four years in office, renewable based on performance.
Sources within the Federal civil service confirmed that the new rule could affect up to 512 directors who have stagnated in their positions for eight years or more.
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, stated during the unveiling of the revised public service rules that the implementation would commence immediately.
The revised rules are causing tension and agitation within the civil service.
Some directors, speaking confidentially, noted that a memo from the OHCSF had been sent to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure compliance with the newly revised rules.
However, some public servants argue that the new PSR conflicts with the mandatory 60 years retirement age for civil servants, citing relevant sections of the rules.
The revised PSR stipulates that a Director or its equivalent shall compulsorily retire upon serving eight years on the post, and a Permanent Secretary shall hold office for four years, renewable for a further term of four years, subject to satisfactory performance.
Implementing the newly revised Public Service Rules in Nigeria signifies a significant shift in the country’s civil service structure.
Introducing a tenure policy for directors and permanent secretaries is a bold move that could stimulate career growth and progression within the civil service.
However, the policy raises concerns about job security and the potential for arbitrary dismissals.
The fact that the new rules have caused agitation within the civil service suggests that there may be a need for further dialogue and consultation to address these concerns.
The challenge for the Federal Government and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation will be to manage this transition to respect civil servants’ rights and interests while promoting efficiency and effectiveness in public service.
The situation underscores the importance of clear communication, transparency, and fairness in implementing significant policy changes.
It also highlights the need for robust mechanisms to resolve disputes and address grievances within the civil service.
