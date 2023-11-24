Nigeria Launches Nationwide Welder Training and ISO Certification Program

The Nigerian government, recognizing the need for skilled manpower in socio-economic development, has embarked on a significant initiative to enhance the capabilities of Nigerian welders. Mr. Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, announced plans for training and International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification for Nigerian welders. This announcement was made during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), academia, the private sector, and industry players in Abuja.
ISO certification ensures that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure meets all requirements for standardisation and quality assurance. The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Welding Institute, aims to establish training hubs across the country’s six geopolitical zones. These hubs will provide training and issue ISO certificates to welders, addressing the current shortage of certified artisans and skilled manpower in Nigeria.
Nnaji expressed confidence that with ISO certification, Nigerian welders would be better equipped for professional employment both domestically and internationally. This initiative is part of a broader collaboration involving NACETEM, the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Commit Technology, and Nero Logistics. It aims to bolster postgraduate studies, vocational training, and ICT certification in Nigeria.
Dr. Olushola Odusanya, the Director General of NACETEM, highlighted the agency’s mandate in skills development and certification, despite Nigerian universities primarily focusing on degree certificates. NACETEM has designed a finishing school to train middle- and high-level manpower, addressing the shift from traditional training methods to more technologically advanced systems.
The agency is also launching new programmes, including a Master’s Programme in Nanotechnology and a Postgraduate Diploma in Technology Management. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish a Master’s Degree in Digital Marketing and a new linguistic project, both to be domiciled in FUTMinna. A collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research to set up a digital blood donor bank is also in the works.
These efforts are part of the preparations for the upcoming NACETEM Academy, marking a significant step in enhancing Nigeria’s technological and vocational education landscape.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the Federal Government’s initiative to train and certify Nigerian welders as a pivotal step towards national development. The decision to focus on vocational skills, particularly in welding, is a strategic move that addresses the critical gap in skilled manpower in Nigeria. This initiative not only enhances the capabilities of individual artisans but also contributes significantly to the country’s socio-economic development.
We believe that the government’s approach, which integrates training with international certification, is commendable. It ensures that Nigerian welders are not only skilled but also meet global standards, opening up opportunities for them both locally and internationally. This move is a testament to the government’s commitment to elevating the standard of vocational skills in the country.
However, this initiative should be part of a larger, more comprehensive strategy to revitalize Nigeria’s vocational and technical education sector. The government must ensure that these training hubs are well-equipped and accessible to all aspiring welders, regardless of their location or socio-economic background. Additionally, continuous collaboration with the private sector and academia is crucial for the sustainability and relevance of these training programs.
We urge the government to maintain its focus on vocational training across various sectors. By doing so, it can significantly reduce unemployment, boost productivity, and enhance the overall quality of the workforce. This initiative is a step in the right direction, and with consistent effort and investment, Nigeria can look forward to a future with a robust, skilled, and globally competitive workforce.
Did You Know?
- Welding Industry Growth: The global welding industry is projected to reach $27.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.
- Welder Shortage: There is a global shortage of skilled welders, with many countries facing a significant gap in their welding workforce.
- Economic Impact: Skilled welders contribute significantly to various industries, including construction, automotive, and manufacturing, impacting national economies.
- Welding in Space: Welding is not just an Earth-bound skill; it’s also used in space construction, such as on the International Space Station.
- Underwater Welding: One of the most challenging and lucrative welding jobs is underwater welding, used in ship repair and offshore oil platforms.