Nigeria Slashes Tax on Cooking Gas Imports to Ease Prices

In a significant move to alleviate the cost of living, the Federal Government has announced the removal of VAT and customs duty payments on cooking gas imports. This decision, outlined in a letter to various government agencies, is a response to the rising cooking gas prices nationwide.
The Ministry of Finance, led by Wale Edun, communicated this policy change in a letter dated November 28, 2023. The letter, addressed to key figures including the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service Chairman, reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s investment climate. It states, “In line with His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving the investment climate in Nigeria, increasing the supply of LPG to meet local demand, reducing market prices and promoting clean cooking practices, I at this moment affirm Presidential directive dated July 29, 2022, with reference number PRES/88/MPR/99.”
The directive specifies that the importation of LPG using specific HS Codes is exempt from Import Duty and Value-Added Tax, effectively setting both the duty and VAT rates at 0%. The Nigerian Customs Service has been instructed to comply with this directive and to withdraw all debit notes issued to petroleum marketers for LPG imports since August 26, 2019.
Additionally, the exemption extends to various LPG-related items, including cylinders, cascades, leak detectors, steel pipes, valves, fittings, dispensers, generators, and trucks.
This policy shift comes from concerns raised by Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister for Petroleum Resources (Gas), about the soaring costs of cooking gas and its impact on the populace. He highlighted the paradox of Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves and the preference of significant companies to export rather than satisfy domestic needs.
As of December 8, the average cost to refill a 12.5kg gas cylinder in Abuja was around N11,800. The pricing of cooking gas in Nigeria is closely tied to the Naira-Dollar exchange rate, with a current black market rate of N1200 to a dollar as of December 9.
Editorial
The Government’s Bold Step Towards Energy Affordability
In a world where energy costs are skyrocketing, the Nigerian government’s decision to remove VAT and customs duty on cooking gas imports marks a pivotal moment. This move is not just a relief measure; it’s a strategic intervention in the energy sector, reflecting a deep understanding of the challenges the average Nigerian faces.
At the heart of this policy is a commitment to making energy affordable and accessible. By slashing the costs associated with importing cooking gas, the government is directly tackling one of the key drivers of inflation in the country. This decision is a testament to the government’s responsiveness to the plight of its citizens, who have been grappling with the rising cost of living.
This policy aligns with global trends towards cleaner energy sources. By making cooking gas more affordable, the government is subtly nudging the populace towards cleaner, more sustainable energy practices. This is crucial in a country where traditional biomass and fossil fuels dominate the energy mix, often with detrimental effects on health and the environment.
However, this policy is just one piece of a giant puzzle. The government’s role in ensuring a stable supply of cooking gas is equally essential. Nigeria’s reliance on imports for 60% of its cooking gas needs raises energy security and sustainability questions. The government must, therefore, balance immediate relief measures with long-term strategies to boost domestic production and reduce dependency on imports.
The removal of VAT and customs duty on cooking gas imports is a commendable step by the Nigerian government. It reflects a proactive approach to addressing the immediate needs of its citizens while aligning with broader energy sustainability and affordability goals.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it imports a significant portion of its refined petroleum products due to underutilized refining capacity.
- The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited supplies about 40% of the country’s cooking gas, with the rest imported.
- Nigeria has the ninth-largest proven natural gas reserves globally, highlighting its potential as a significant player in the global gas market.
- The Naira’s fluctuating exchange rate significantly impacts the cost of imported goods in Nigeria, including cooking gas.
- Nigeria aims to increase its domestic refining capacity with projects like the Dangote Refinery, which is expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries upon completion.