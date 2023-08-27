Nigerians Urge Fair Distribution of Federal Palliative Aid

Bauchi, Gombe, and Dutse residents call on state governments to avoid politicising the Federal Government’s palliative programme. They advocate for the involvement of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation.
The Federal Government initiated the programme to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.
Ibrahim Yusuf, Chairman of the Association of Non-governmental Organisations in Gombe State, emphasises the need for inclusivity. He warns against turning the programme into a one-party affair.
The Department of State Services (DSS) advises governors to prioritise distribution to strengthen security.
Fairness and equity in distribution will build confidence and thwart security threats, says Yusuf. Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, confirms the release of N2 billion out of the approved N5 billion for the state.
Other CSOs also advocate for their inclusion in the distribution committee.
Editorial
The Imperative of Inclusive Governance in Palliative Distribution
The call from various quarters for the state governments to avoid politicising the Federal Government’s palliative programme is timely and crucial. The programme aims to cushion the economic impact of the fuel subsidy removal, and its success hinges on transparent and equitable distribution.
State governments must heed these calls for inclusivity and transparency. The involvement of Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders is desirable and essential.
Their participation ensures that the aid reaches the intended beneficiaries and does not become a tool for political patronage.
Moreover, the role of local government councils in the distribution process cannot be overstated. They are closer to the people and can make a significant positive impact.
The state governments should also consider using the funds to offset backlogs of gratuities, thereby impacting vulnerable families.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has removed fuel subsidies multiple times, leading to public protests.
- The Federal Government’s palliative programme includes both grants and loans.
- Civil Society Organisations play a crucial role in monitoring government programmes in Nigeria.
- Fuel subsidy removal has varying economic impacts across different states.
- The Federal Government has previously initiated social protection programmes to assist poor families.