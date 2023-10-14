Ogun Government Demolishes Structures Amidst Residents’ Protests

The Ogun State Government has executed a demolition exercise in the Ajegunle-Araromi community, Sagamu Local Government Area, aiming to eradicate illegal structures on land acquired by the government. Residents, however, protested the action, especially given the presence of a court injunction against it.
The community members were taken aback when officials from the state Bureau of Lands and Survey, accompanied by armed police, began demolishing structures with bulldozers.
The residents, expressing their dismay through anti-government chants, lamented the lack of prior notice and accused the government of selling their land to a Chinese company for industrial purposes without providing them compensation.
Director General for Bureau of Lands and Survey, Arc. Segun Fowora, dismissed the residents’ protests, describing them as “illegal occupants” and affirmed that the state would not tolerate illegality.
He disclosed that the land, a 2-kilometre corridor acquired in 1998 along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, was designated for industrial purposes by a previous administration and that compensations were duly paid to the original owners.
Editorial
The demolition exercise in Ajegunle-Araromi, while justified by the Ogun State Government as a move to clear illegal structures, has sparked significant controversy and raised pertinent questions about governance, legality, and the rights of citizens.
The clash between the government’s pursuit of order and development and the residents’ plea for justice and fairness brings to the fore the perennial struggle between urban development and the socio-economic realities of the citizenry.
We argue that while the government must enforce laws and promote development, it is equally imperative to approach such matters with a high degree of sensitivity, transparency, and adherence to legal protocols.
The allegations of disregarding a court injunction and executing demolitions without adequate notice to the residents are matters that warrant thorough investigation and redress.
Urban development should not be pursued at the expense of justice and fairness, and every citizen, regardless of their socio-economic status, deserves to be treated with dignity and within the bounds of the law.
Did You Know?
- The concept of urban renewal, which often involves the clearing of illegal structures, is a global practice aimed at promoting orderly and sustainable urban development.
- In Nigeria, urban renewal exercises have often been met with controversies and protests, especially regarding issues of adequate compensation and resettlement of affected persons.
- The Lagos State Government, in 1990, embarked on a massive urban renewal project which led to the demolition of Maroko, a densely populated slum, sparking widespread local and international outrage.
- Urban renewal, when properly executed, can lead to improved living conditions, enhanced infrastructure, and increased economic activities in cities.
- Globally, best practices in urban renewal involve comprehensive planning, stakeholder engagement, and the provision of adequate compensation and resettlement plans for affected persons.