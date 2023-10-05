Online Passport Applications for Nigerians from December

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced forthcoming reforms aimed at simplifying the Nigerian passport application process. From December, Nigerians may have the option to submit their applications online, aligning with international best practices.
Tunji-Ojo emphasised the necessity of easing the process for citizens, stating:
“You need to make life easy for people. We cannot, as a government, as a service, make things more difficult than they ought to be.”
The reform will enable applicants to fill out forms, make payments, and upload necessary documents online, requiring a physical visit only for biometric capture.
In a bid to streamline the application and collection process, the minister highlighted that the only in-person requirement would be for biometric capture, with all other details, including passport photos and supporting documents, being submitted via the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) portal.
“You upload your passport online, you upload your supporting documents online, so when you go to the immigration office, you spend just like five minutes just to have your biometric captured; that’s all,” Tunji-Ojo explained.
He firmly believes that the era of protracted enrollment procedures and whole-day sacrifices for passport office visits is over and affirms that a smooth procedure is a right of Nigerians.
In related news, Tunji-Ojo revealed that out of a backlog of over 300,000 international passports, 204,322 are now ready for collection. However, only 99,901 have been collected thus far.
The minister encouraged Nigerians to collect their passports and shared that the ministry, in collaboration with the immigration service and vendors, is working towards delivering international passports directly to Nigerians’ preferred addresses from next year.
Editorial
The announcement of the forthcoming reforms in the passport application process by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is a commendable step towards digitisation and simplification of bureaucratic processes in Nigeria. We believe that these reforms are not just timely but crucial in alleviating the numerous challenges that Nigerians face in obtaining a passport.
The move towards an online application process, where forms are filled, payments are made, and documents are uploaded online, is a significant stride towards aligning with global best practices and ensuring that citizens are not unduly inconvenienced.
However, while the reforms are a step in the right direction, the implementation and management of the online system must be meticulously planned and executed to avoid creating a digital replica of the current chaotic physical process.
The government must ensure that the online platform is user-friendly, secure, and capable of handling the high traffic of users without technical glitches. The biometric capture process, which remains an in-person requirement, must be efficiently managed to prevent it from becoming a bottleneck in the streamlined process.
The backlog of uncollected passports also raises questions about communication and notification processes. It is imperative that the government ensures robust and effective communication channels to inform citizens promptly when their documents are ready for collection.
Moreover, the proposed direct delivery of passports to applicants’ addresses from next year should be executed with the utmost security and efficiency to safeguard sensitive documents and personal information.
In essence, while the reforms are a positive development, the true test will be in their implementation, management, and the sustained efficiency of the system.
We urge the government to engage with technology experts, cybersecurity specialists, and customer service professionals to ensure the success of the online passport application system, thereby genuinely making life easier for Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria introduced electronic passports (e-passports) for the first time in 2007, which have more advanced security features.
- The Nigerian passport is green because green is a dominant colour in the country’s flag and it symbolises growth and prosperity.
- The Nigerian passport allows visa-free travel to a number of countries in West Africa due to the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) agreement.
- In 2010, Nigeria launched a 64-page passport specifically for frequent travellers in a bid to respond to demands for additional pages.
- The Nigerian passport ranks 101st on the Henley Passport Index (as of October 2022), allowing holders to travel to 46 destinations without a prior visa.