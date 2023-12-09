Safety First: Lagos State Seals 19 Event Centres for Non-Compliance

In a significant move to enforce safety standards, the Lagos Safety Commission has sealed 19 event centres across the state for failing to adhere to safety regulations. Lanre Mojola, the commission’s Director General, announced this during an on-the-spot assessment of event centres in Lagos.
Mojola explained that this safety assessment exercise is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to ensure zero accidents, especially during the busy Yuletide season. He mentioned that the commission had previously informed event owners through their associations about the necessity of adopting safety best practices for events hosting 250 guests or more. These events are required to register via the commission’s portal to obtain an Event Safety Permit.
Sealing the event centres was taken to enforce compliance with established safety protocols. Sealed venues include Lekki Coliseum, Leisure Park, La Madison, Haddasah, The Summit, Villa Part, De Dove, Majesty, The Podium, Celebrations Gardens, Tastee Event Centres, and White Stone.
Mojola emphasized that the commission would continue conducting routine inspections to ensure adherence to safety standards across the events and hospitality sectors within Lagos State.
Editorial
The Lagos Safety Commission’s decision to seal 19 event centres for safety violations is a commendable step towards ensuring public safety. This action highlights the importance of adhering to safety protocols, especially in public spaces where large gatherings occur. It serves as a reminder to event organizers and venue owners of their responsibility to prioritize the safety of their guests.
The proactive approach of the Lagos Safety Commission in conducting assessments and enforcing regulations is crucial in preventing accidents and ensuring safe environments for social gatherings. This is particularly important during festive periods like the Yuletide season when the frequency of events increases.
This initiative also underscores the need for continuous education and awareness about safety standards among event organizers and venue operators. Compliance with safety regulations should be seen not as a burden but as an essential aspect of providing quality service and ensuring the well-being of patrons.
As Lagos continues to be a hub for social and corporate events, enforcing safety standards is vital for maintaining the city’s reputation as a safe and hospitable destination. It is hoped that this action by the Lagos Safety Commission will encourage a culture of safety compliance across all sectors in the state.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is known for its vibrant social scene, with numerous events and gatherings yearly.
- Event centre safety regulations are designed to protect guests from hazards such as fire, overcrowding, and structural failures.
- The Lagos Safety Commission is responsible for setting and enforcing safety standards in public and private establishments across the state.
- Compliance with safety protocols is essential for obtaining permits to host large-scale events in Lagos.
- Regular safety assessments and inspections are crucial in identifying potential hazards and ensuring that event centres adhere to the highest safety standards.