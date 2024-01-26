Sanusi Supports CBN’s Decision to Relocate Departments to Lagos

Sanusi Lamido, the former Emir of Kano and ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has publicly endorsed the CBN’s plan to relocate specific departments from its Abuja headquarters to Lagos. In a statement released on Thursday, Sanusi described the move as “eminently sensible,” highlighting the superior infrastructure capacity of the Lagos office.
The CBN’s decision has sparked controversy among the Northern political class, who fear it may widen economic disparities between the North and South. However, Sanusi advised the current CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to resist political pressures and proceed with the policy. He emphasized that the CBN should maintain its independence and not succumb to political influences, recalling his experiences with religious opposition during his tenure as CBN governor.
Sanusi revealed that he had considered a similar relocation as Governor but could not implement it. He proposed that departments like Economic Policy, Corporate Services, and those directly reporting to the Governor should remain in Abuja, while others, particularly operational departments, could be moved to Lagos.
Dismissing the opposition to the relocation as unnecessary, Sanusi argued that the CBN has sufficient staff across the nation and that the current office capacity in Lagos is adequate. He suggested consulting construction company Julius Berger for further clarification. Sanusi also highlighted the issue of CBN employees, who are children of politically exposed individuals, prioritizing their interests in Abuja over their professional responsibilities.
Editorial:
The debate surrounding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to relocate some of its departments to Lagos is more than a logistical matter; it reflects the complex interplay between economics, politics, and regional dynamics in Nigeria. Sanusi Lamido’s support for this move is significant because of his former role as CBN governor and his understanding of the intricate balance required in such decisions.
This situation allows the CBN to demonstrate its commitment to operational efficiency and strategic planning beyond regional biases. The relocation could enhance the bank’s functionality, leveraging Lagos’s robust infrastructure. However, this move mustn’t be perceived as favouring one region over another. The CBN must communicate its intentions clearly, ensuring that its actions are part of a broader strategy to optimize national economic management rather than a shift in regional focus.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its diverse economic and political landscape, decisions like these are pivotal. They require a delicate balance between practicality and sensitivity to the nation’s regional dynamics. The CBN’s decision, therefore, should be guided by a vision of national unity and economic progress, transcending regional divides and political pressures.
Did You Know?
- Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, is the country’s financial centre, hosting most of Nigeria’s banks, financial institutions, and major corporations.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and plays a crucial role in maintaining the country’s financial stability and economic development.
- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014 and was known for his reformative policies in the banking sector.
- Abuja, Nigeria’s capital since 1991, was chosen due to its central location, aiming to promote national unity and balance regional disparities.
- Relocating key government departments for strategic reasons is not new in Nigeria. It has been debated in various sectors, reflecting the country’s complex federal structure.