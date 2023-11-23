Senate Targets Tax Waivers in Fiscal Responsibility Push

The Nigerian Senate has embarked on a significant initiative to scrutinize all tax waivers granted by the Federal Government since 2015. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance fiscal responsibility and accountability. The Senate’s decision came during the passage of the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.
In a decisive action, the Senate has called for the cancellation of tax waivers not directly associated with non-governmental or non-profit organizations. This step is aimed at ensuring that tax waivers are granted judiciously and contribute to the public good. Additionally, the Senate has directed the deregistration of all subsidiaries to the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), citing their establishment as irregular and illegal.
The Upper legislative Chamber is also advocating for stringent penalties, including possible jail terms, for those who violate finance laws. This stance reflects a growing commitment to enforcing fiscal discipline and transparency in government operations.
The Senate’s report, presented by Senator Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, outlined several key fiscal parameters. It approved new borrowings of N7.8 trillion, set the benchmark oil price for 2024 at $73.96 per barrel, and pegged the oil production volume per day at 1.78 million barrels. Other parameters include a GDP growth rate of 3.76%, an inflation rate of 21.40%, a suggested benchmark exchange rate of N700 to $1, and a projected budget deficit of N9.04 trillion.
The report also highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the revenue collection efficiency of major agencies. This is expected to support the fiscal deficit estimate of N9 trillion, including Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs). The Senate’s recommendations include the enforcement of the Performance Management Framework for GOEs and the amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA, 2007) to enhance fiscal responsibility.
The Senate urged the Federal Government to deploy ICT in revenue collection by all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including stamp duty collection, to prevent revenue leakages. It also called for the continuous assessment of agency heads’ qualifications and performance to ensure they meet the government’s income targets.
The Senate’s actions signify a robust approach to managing Nigeria’s fiscal policy, aiming to increase revenue generation and enforce fiscal discipline across government agencies.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the Nigerian Senate’s recent decision to probe tax waivers and enforce fiscal responsibility as a crucial step towards financial transparency and accountability. This initiative reflects a growing awareness of the need for stringent fiscal management in government operations.
The decision to scrutinize tax waivers granted since 2015 is particularly commendable. It ensures that such waivers are granted for the right reasons and contribute to the public good. This move could potentially recover significant amounts of revenue that can be redirected towards developmental projects and public services.
However, this initiative also highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to fiscal responsibility. While probing tax waivers is a positive step, it is equally important to address systemic issues that lead to the need for such waivers in the first place. This includes improving the business environment, simplifying tax codes, and enhancing the efficiency of tax administration.
We suggest that the government should not only focus on recovering lost revenues but also work towards creating a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive. This can be achieved by reducing bureaucratic hurdles, providing incentives for investment, and ensuring a stable macroeconomic environment.
The Senate’s call for the use of ICT in revenue collection is a step in the right direction. It recognizes the role of technology in enhancing efficiency and transparency in government operations. We urge the government to invest in modernizing its revenue collection mechanisms, which will not only prevent leakages but also make the process more user-friendly for taxpayers.
The Senate’s actions represent a significant move towards fiscal responsibility. It is a step that should be supported and built upon to ensure a more transparent, efficient, and accountable government financial system.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Fiscal Responsibility Act was enacted in 2007 to promote prudent management of the nation’s resources and ensure long-term macroeconomic stability.
- The Nigerian Senate, established in 1960, is the upper chamber of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature and plays a key role in the country’s law-making process.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, with its GDP primarily driven by oil, agriculture, and services sectors.
- The Nigerian Naira (NGN) has undergone several devaluations, reflecting the country’s economic challenges and efforts to stabilize the currency.
- Nigeria’s oil sector, despite being a major revenue earner, has faced challenges such as pipeline vandalism, theft, and environmental degradation.