Significant Salary Hike for Politicians and Public Office Holders

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Muhammad Shehu, has announced a 114% salary increase for politicians, judicial and public office holders.
The announcement was made during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package reports to Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris. The salary increase, effective from January 1, 2023, has sparked criticism from civil society organisations, law lecturers, and Senator Shehu Sani, who argue that the wage increment should be directed towards ordinary workers instead.
The RMAFC Chairman, represented by a federal commissioner in the commission, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, urged the Houses of Assembly in the states to expedite the amendment of relevant laws to facilitate the income package review for political, judicial, and public officers.
The last remuneration review was conducted in 2007, culminating in the “certain political, public and judicial office holders (salaries and allowances, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2008”.
However, the commission’s spokesperson, Mr Chris Chukwu, refuted the claim that a 114% salary increase had been implemented for the President and other public office holders, stating that the process for such a review had not yet been undertaken.
Editorial
A Controversial Salary Increase: Balancing Fairness and Economic Stability
The announcement of a 114% salary increase for politicians, judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has sparked a heated debate. Critics argue that the wage increment should be directed towards ordinary workers struggling with the cost of living rather than politicians.
While the opposition’s argument holds weight, it’s important to remember that the salary increase is in line with the provision of paragraph 32(d) of part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Government (as amended). The last remuneration review was conducted in 2007, making the current review long overdue.
However, the timing and scale of the increase raise questions about the country’s economic stability and social inequality. The proposed salary increase could exacerbate existing issues, widening the gap between the rich and the poor.
The government should consider a more balanced approach that considers the needs of all workers, not just those in high-ranking positions.
A comprehensive review of the wage structure across all sectors could be a more equitable solution, ensuring everyone benefits from the country’s economic growth.
Did You Know?
- The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is a body set up by the Nigerian government to monitor the country’s revenue allocation.
- The RMAFC determines the remuneration appropriate for political office holders, including the President, Vice President, Governors, and others.
- The last remuneration review conducted by the RMAFC was in 2007, making the current review 16 years overdue.
- The RMAFC can only recommend salary reviews. The final decision lies with the President and the National Assembly.
For the latest Naija news, Yohaig NG is your go-to platform.
With comprehensive coverage of all significant events, Yohaig NG provides reliable and up-to-the-minute news to its readers.
We encourage active engagement and invite readers to share their views in the comment section.