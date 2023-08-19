Sokoto Nysc Camp Seeks Infrastructure Boost From State Government

Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, the NYSC Coordinator for Sokoto State, has appealed to the state government to assist in enhancing the infrastructure of the permanent orientation camp.
This plea was made during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members in Wamakko Local Government Area.
Yakubu-Yaro emphasised the importance of corps members initiating projects that would benefit their host communities, contributing to Nigeria’s development.
He thanked the Sokoto State Government for their consistent support, particularly regarding allowance payments to corps members and infrastructure development at the camp.
The coordinator also guided the corps members, advising them against unnecessary journeys and urging them to foster positive relationships with their host communities.
He revealed that of the 1,750 members posted to Sokoto State, 1,370 have already reported to the camp.
Additionally, he encouraged the corps members to actively participate in the Skill Acquisition Empowerment Development (SAED) programme, given the scarcity of white-collar job opportunities.
Governor Ahmad Aliyu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bello Sifawa, praised the NYSC scheme’s role in nation-building and urged the corps members to engage in meaningful community projects.
Editorial:
The call for infrastructural support for the NYSC orientation camp in Sokoto State underscores the broader challenges such institutions face across Nigeria.
While the NYSC scheme has fostered national unity and integration, the infrastructure supporting this initiative often lags.
As the first point of contact for many corps members, the orientation camp sets the tone for their year of service.
As such, these camps must be well-equipped and conducive to the training and orientation of the nation’s youth.
The Sokoto State Government’s consistent support is commendable.
However, as the NYSC Coordinator rightly points out, there’s a need for continuous improvement.
The corps members, who dedicate a year to national service, deserve facilities that match their commitment.
Furthermore, the emphasis on Skill Acquisition and Empowerment highlights the changing dynamics of the job market.
With white-collar jobs becoming increasingly scarce, equipping the youth with practical skills becomes even more crucial.
The state and federal governments and private stakeholders should invest more in such programmes, ensuring that the youth are prepared for the challenges of the modern world.
Did You Know?
- The NYSC scheme was established in 1973 to reconstruct, reconcile, and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil War.
- Sokoto State, located in the extreme northwest of Nigeria, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage.
- The Skill Acquisition Empowerment Development (SAED) programme is an initiative of the NYSC aimed at equipping corps members with vocational and entrepreneurial skills.
- The orientation camp is a three-week programme that introduces corps members to the NYSC scheme and prepares them for their year of service.
- Sokoto State is home to the famous Sultan of Sokoto, the spiritual leader of Nigeria’s Muslim community.