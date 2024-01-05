Soldier Criticizes Sanwo-Olu for Arresting Colleague, Defends Military Rights

A soldier has openly criticized Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for ordering the arrest of a fellow soldier and three motorcyclists for driving against traffic on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The unidentified soldier, in a viral video, condemned Sanwo-Olu for calling a soldier ‘useless’ in front of civilians.
This incident follows Sanwo-Olu’s directive on Tuesday, captured in a viral video, where he ordered his men to arrest a motorcyclist claiming to be a soldier to detain him. Defending his colleague, the soldier argued that the governor had no right to arrest a soldier, especially near his barracks, asserting that soldiers are only answerable to their senior officers.
The soldier expressed disbelief at the governor’s actions, stating, “Did I just hear your governor calling a soldier, lance corporal useless? This man broke his arm; they fired at the man. There is iron in his hands. You are calling a soldier useless in front of those idiots, those bastard civilians. DSS was pushing a soldier.”
He further criticized the governor’s approach, questioning the rationale behind arresting a soldier for taking a shortcut near his barracks. Due to the different security situation, the soldier suggested that such an incident would not occur in the North East, where he is based. He accused the governor of acting like a ‘tout’ and emphasized that no one, including the governor, has the authority to slap a soldier.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Wale Ajetunmobi, had earlier reported that lawless motorcyclists plying one way along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway abandoned their motorcycles and passengers upon seeing Sanwo-Olu’s convoy.
Editorial:
The recent incident involving the arrest of a soldier by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu raises essential questions about the relationship between military personnel and civilian authorities. While enforcing traffic laws is crucial for maintaining order, how this enforcement is carried out, especially when it involves military personnel, is delicate.
The soldier’s reaction, captured in a viral video, reflects a broader sentiment within the military about respect and jurisdiction. It underscores the need for clear guidelines and mutual respect between military and civilian authorities. The soldier’s emphasis on military personnel’s unique circumstances and privileges, particularly near their barracks, points to a complex dynamic that requires careful navigation.
However, it is also essential to recognize that laws are in place for the safety and well-being of all citizens, including military personnel. The enforcement of these laws should not be seen as a disrespect to the military but as a necessary measure to ensure public safety.
This incident serves as a reminder of the need for ongoing dialogue and cooperation between military and civilian authorities. It highlights the importance of understanding and respecting each other’s roles and responsibilities in maintaining law and order. As we move forward, let’s work towards a balanced approach that upholds the law while respecting the dignity and rights of all involved.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Badagry Expressway is a major route that connects Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, to the Seme Border with Benin Republic.
- The Nigerian military is governed by the Armed Forces Act, which outlines the rules and regulations for military conduct.
- Traffic congestion and road indiscipline are significant challenges in Lagos, leading to strict enforcement of traffic laws.
- The Nigerian Army is the most significant component of the Armed Forces and is responsible for land warfare operations.
- In Nigeria, the military and civilian authorities often collaborate on various security and law enforcement operations.