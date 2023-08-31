African Nations Lure Nigerian Doctors with $4,000 Salaries, Says CMDs

Prof. Emem Bassey, Chairman of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals, has raised the alarm over the exodus of Nigerian medical professionals.
He revealed that countries like Sierra Leone and Gambia offer Nigerian doctors up to $3,000 to $4,000, three to four times higher than what they earn in Nigeria.
Bassey, also the Chief Medical Director of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, stated that the health sector is facing a severe manpower crisis.
He added that strikes are frequent due to the government’s failure to fulfil promises.
The CMD appeared before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee to discuss employment issues in federal agencies.
He emphasized that even African countries poach Nigerian health professionals, exacerbating the brain drain problem.
Editorial
The revelation that African countries now offer lucrative salaries to lure Nigerian doctors is a disturbing development highlighting the ongoing brain drain in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.
This is not just a problem of professionals seeking better opportunities; it’s a symptom of deeper systemic issues that plague the country’s health sector.
The government’s inability to fulfil its promises and the frequent strikes by medical professionals indicate a system in crisis.
The situation calls for immediate and comprehensive reforms in the healthcare sector, including better remuneration and working conditions for medical professionals.
It’s not just about retaining talent; it’s about creating an environment where medical professionals can thrive and contribute to the nation’s development.
The government needs to act swiftly to reverse this trend or risk losing more of its skilled workforce to other countries, even within Africa.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest doctor-to-population ratios in Africa, yet it faces a severe shortage of healthcare professionals.
- The Nigerian Medical Association estimates that about 2,000 doctors leave the country annually for better opportunities abroad.
- Brain drain in the healthcare sector costs African countries billions of dollars yearly in lost human capital.
- Nigeria spends less than 5% of its GDP on healthcare, well below the global average.
- Strikes by healthcare workers in Nigeria have increased by over 50% in the last five years, disrupting medical services across the country.