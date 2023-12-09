Alarming Rise in Child HIV Cases in Gombe Linked to Gender-Based Violence

Hassan Mohammed, the Programme Officer of the Gombe State Agency for the Control of AIDS, has raised concerns over the increasing number of children infected with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Gombe State. He highlighted that gender-based violence, including rape of children and homosexuality among adolescents, is playing a pivotal role in the spread of HIV. This revelation was made during an interview with journalists on commemorating the 2023 16 days of activism organized by the Centre for Integrated Health Programmes.
Mohammed noted that the state governor had recently suspended several high-profile individuals from office due to sexual harassment of minors. He emphasized that such acts of violence are contributing to the transfer of HIV infections within society. Additionally, Bashir Musa, a senior manager of CHIP, decried the increase in gender-based violence, attributing it to cultural factors. He pointed out that victims, especially raped girls, face stigmatization, leading to underreporting of such incidents and allowing perpetrators to go unpunished.
As part of the 16 days of activism, the state plans to conduct a series of sensitization activities to encourage the reporting of sexual assaults against girls and mitigate the menace. The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Asma’u Ignanus, defined gender-based violence in the state as physical, sexual, mental, or economic harm inflicted on a person due to socially ascribed power imbalances between males and females.
Editorial
The disturbing increase in HIV cases among children in Gombe State, as reported by Hassan Mohammed, is a grave concern that underscores the dire consequences of gender-based violence in society. The link between such violence and the spread of HIV is a clear indication that tackling the HIV epidemic requires addressing the root causes of gender-based violence.
The cultural and societal factors contributing to gender-based violence, including the stigmatization of victims, need urgent attention. The reluctance to report such crimes not only allows perpetrators to continue their abuse but also hinders efforts to control the spread of HIV. The state’s initiative to conduct sensitization activities is a step in the right direction. Still, it needs to be backed by robust legal and social support systems to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.
The role of education and awareness in preventing gender-based violence and the spread of HIV cannot be overstated. Comprehensive sex education, awareness about HIV transmission, and the promotion of gender equality are essential components of an effective response to this crisis.
The rise in child HIV cases in Gombe State due to gender-based violence is a call to action for all stakeholders. It requires a coordinated approach involving government agencies, healthcare providers, community leaders, and civil society to address the underlying issues of gender-based violence and HIV transmission.
The rising incidence of HIV among children in Gombe State, Nigeria, is a pressing public health concern that highlights several critical issues in the region’s approach to healthcare and social welfare. This alarming trend underscores the need for a more comprehensive and multi-faceted approach to tackle the HIV epidemic, particularly among vulnerable populations like children.
Did You Know?
- Gombe State, located in northeastern Nigeria, has a diverse cultural and religious composition, influencing its social dynamics.
- HIV/AIDS remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, with children being particularly vulnerable to mother-to-child transmission.
- Gender-based violence is a global issue, affecting millions of women and girls, and is a recognized driver of HIV/AIDS.
- The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is an international campaign that takes place annually from November 25 to December 10.
- Nigeria has various laws and policies aimed at combating gender-based violence and HIV/AIDS, but implementation and enforcement remain vital challenges.