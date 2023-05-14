Alert: NAFDAC Warns Public Against Recalled PrimeZen Black Capsule

In an urgent health advisory issued on Sunday, the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) cautioned against using PrimeZen Black 6000mg.
This male performance enhancer has been withdrawn from the market.
A public alert, No. 015/2023, revealed the recall, signed off by Director-General Prof Mojisola Adeyeye and dispatched to the media in Abuja.
Adeyeye revealed that the American manufacturer, Volt Candy, is voluntarily pulling back a batch of PrimeZen Black 6000mg and its 2000mg variant due to undisclosed components.
The United States of America’s Food and Drug Agency (FDA) determined that the PrimeZen capsules contained hidden ingredients – Tadalafil and sildenafil.
Sildenafil and Tadalafil are compounds in FDA-sanctioned drugs for managing male erectile dysfunction.
They act as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors.
However, their unexpected presence in PrimeZen Black 6000mg capsules categorizes them as unapproved medications with unverified safety and efficacy, warranting a recall.
“PrimeZen Black 6000 capsules with sildenafil and Tadalafil can have adverse reactions with nitrates in some prescription medications (like nitroglycerin), causing a substantial, potentially fatal, blood pressure drop.
Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often use nitrates.
Hence, adult males using nitrates for heart conditions, likely users of these products, face the most significant risk,” she elaborated.
The NAFDAC chief shared the product details:
“PrimeZEN Black 6000 male enhancement capsules, manufactured by Volt Candy, 324 S. Diamond Bar Blvd #212, USA.”
The recalled PrimeZen Black 6000mg batch, with lot Number: NPINPB 1003, UPC: 728175521891, has an expiry date of Aug. 16, 2025.
The product is available online as a dietary supplement for male enhancement, packed in a black blister card named PrimeZen Black 6000.
Adeyeye urged those possessing the mentioned product to halt its sale or use and surrender it to the nearest NAFDAC office.
She appealed to those with the counterfeit product not to use it and seek immediate medical help if they or someone they know has used it or experienced adverse reactions.
She encouraged healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspected adverse drug reaction or substandard or falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office.
The public can also report adverse product reactions to NAFDAC at 0800-162-3322 or via email: alert@nafdac.gov.ng.
Adeyeye urged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse events or side effects linked to medicinal products using the E-reporting platforms on NAFDAC’s website.
