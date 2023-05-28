Anambra Authorities Apprehend Sham Doctors, Close Health Facilities

The Anambra State Government has brought two fraudulent medics into custody and ordered the closure of their health facilities in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area, and Adazi-Enu, Anaocha Local Government Area.
Dr Afam Obidike, the State’s Health Commissioner, security officials and members of the Anambra Joint Enforcement Team (ANJET) stormed the sites on Friday night, successfully apprehending the accused individuals.
In a media briefing on Saturday, Dr Obidike revealed the identities of the alleged culprits as Anayo Okwara, proprietor of Bright Land Hospital and Maternity Ltd in Alor, and Igwe Ogbonna, owner of Favour of God Hospital and Maternity, Adazi-Enu.
Dr Obidike disclosed that both suspects were illegally operating their hospitals within the state.
He further explained, “It emerged through investigation that Ogbonna does not possess any medical expertise or qualification.
Moreover, his facility was functioning as a nursing school, charging students exorbitant fees between N70,000 and N100,000. The existence of this operation was confirmed by student nurses we met at the site.”
“As for Okwara, the other suspect, the President-General of the Alor community, Chief Emmanuel Ojukwu, raised an alarm with the Ministry due to an alarming number of deaths occurring at Bright Land Hospital. Initially, Okwara proclaimed himself a homoeopathic practitioner but upon interrogation, admitted to forgery of medical certificates and license,” he added.
So far, a total of five unlawful health establishments have been closed down. Dr Obidike assured that Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s government remains steadfast in its mission to purge the state of counterfeit doctors.
The commissioner reiterated that the objective of the crackdown isn’t to victimise anyone but to uphold standards in both public and private hospitals within the state.
Dr Obidike warned against individuals risking their lives out of greed and the unlawful quest for wealth, declaring,
“We are issuing a stern warning to those running illegal operations under the guise of medical practice to shut down or face stringent legal action. Anambra is no sanctuary for impostors.”
Acknowledging the contributions of community leaders and local vigilante groups in the successful operation, Dr Obidike urged citizens to remain alert and report any irregularities in their localities.
He also lauded Governor Soludo’s unwavering support in executing the operation.
He confirmed that legal proceedings would be initiated against the apprehended suspects.
Editorial
Addressing the Menace of Fake Doctors in Anambra
It’s disturbing that individuals impersonating medical doctors are operating hospitals in Anambra state, leading to needless loss of lives and undermining public confidence in the health sector.
The recent arrests of two alleged impostors and the closure of their health facilities by the State Government lays bare a critical issue that needs immediate attention.
Admittedly, the government is not solely to blame for the prevalence of fraudulent medical practitioners.
Economic hardship and a scarcity of employment opportunities may have driven some desperate individuals to take the difficult path of deceit.
These perpetrators should, however, not be exonerated from their guilt.
The accused persons, Anayo Okwara and Igwe Ogbonna, reportedly operated their hospitals unlawfully. One even ran a sham nursing school, charging unsuspecting students exorbitant fees.
These actions are criminal, endanger lives, and tarnish the image of genuine medical practitioners in the state.
As Dr Obidike, the State’s Health Commissioner, said, “Anambra is not a place for quacks to practice.”
His words echo the urgent need to weed out impostors posing a threat to the health of residents.
The recent operation by the Anambra Joint Enforcement Team (ANJET) is a commendable step towards tackling this menace.
Nonetheless, further, proactive measures are necessary.
Stringent laws and penalties need to be enforced to deter potential culprits.
The State Health Ministry should conduct regular and unannounced inspections of health facilities to ensure they comply with professional and ethical standards.
In addition, there’s a pressing need for robust public enlightenment campaigns about the dangers of patronising uncertified medical practitioners.
Did You Know?
- According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa has a critical shortage of healthcare workers. The continent carries 24% of the world’s disease burden but has only 3% of the world’s healthcare workforce.
- Fake doctors and unaccredited hospitals significantly challenge Nigeria’s healthcare sector.
- In 2019, Nigeria’s Medical and Dental Council reported that it had uncovered 100 fake doctors in the country in just five years.
