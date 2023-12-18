Apc Leader Urges President Tinubu To Address Soaring Drug Prices

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a prominent figure in the All Progressive Congress of Osun, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action against Nigeria’s rising costs of essential drugs. Speaking to journalists in Osogbo, Oyintiloye expressed concern over the increasing unaffordability of vital medications for many Nigerians.
He attributed the surge in drug prices to several factors, including the withdrawal of GSK, a key pharmaceutical player, alongside the high inflation rate and the devaluation of the Naira. This combination of factors has led to essential drugs like amlodipine, augmentin, paracetamol, exforge, Coartem, and others becoming prohibitively expensive for the average citizen.
Oyintiloye, citing the National Bureau of Statistics, noted that the value of medicines imported into Nigeria had escalated by 68% to N81.8 billion between July and September 2023. The former lawmaker emphasized that this price hike significantly burdens individuals and families grappling with economic challenges.
He explained, “The weakening local currency against foreign currencies has increased the costs of procuring these essential medical supplies, leading to a rise in medicine prices. The scarcity of foreign exchange further compounds the issue, prompting manufacturers to hike prices to cover their increased operational costs.”
While acknowledging President Tinubu’s efforts in economic restructuring, Oyintiloye stressed the urgent need for focused attention on the health sector. He highlighted the plight of patients with chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and tuberculosis, who are struggling to afford their medications due to the price surge.
Oyintiloye appealed to the government to foster investments in the health sector, address the foreign exchange issue, eliminate duty tax on medications, encourage local production, and create a more conducive environment for pharmaceutical companies. He praised Prof. Mohammed Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, for his recent meeting with pharmaceutical company leaders to seek solutions to the crisis.
He concluded by expressing confidence in President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy, anticipating positive outcomes soon.
Editorial
The recent appeal by Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye for President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the escalating drug prices in Nigeria highlights a critical issue in the nation’s healthcare sector. The soaring costs of essential medicines pose a grave threat to public health, particularly for the economically vulnerable segments of society.
This situation calls for a multi-faceted approach. Firstly, there is an urgent need for policy interventions that can stabilize and reduce drug prices. This could include measures such as subsidizing critical medications, regulating price ceilings, and enhancing the availability of foreign exchange for pharmaceutical imports.
Secondly, the government must prioritize the development of the local pharmaceutical industry. By supporting local drug manufacturing, Nigeria can reduce its dependence on imported medicines subject to global market fluctuations and currency devaluation. This move would ensure a more stable supply of medications, stimulate economic growth and create jobs.
The government’s role in fostering a conducive environment for pharmaceutical companies cannot be overstated. This includes addressing bureaucratic hurdles, providing tax incentives, and ensuring a steady supply of raw materials. Such support is essential for the growth and sustainability of the local pharmaceutical sector.
The health of a nation’s citizens is directly linked to its economic and social stability. Therefore, addressing the issue of drug affordability is not just a health concern but a national priority. As we navigate these challenging times, the government, private sector, and international partners must collaborate in finding lasting solutions to ensure that every Nigerian has access to affordable and quality healthcare.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in Africa, with a growing demand for prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
- The pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria is heavily reliant on imports, with over 70% of drugs consumed in the country imported.
- The devaluation of the Naira significantly impacts drug prices in Nigeria, increasing the cost of imported medicines and raw materials.
- Chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes are on the rise in Nigeria, increasing the demand for long-term medication.
- The Nigerian government has implemented policies like the National Drug Policy to promote the rational use, distribution, and production of medicines within the country.