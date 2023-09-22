Army Leadership Commits to Comprehensive Care for Injured Troops

Major General AE Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division Nigerian Army, recently visited wounded soldiers at the Jos University Teaching Hospital in Plateau State.
These soldiers sustained injuries during Operation Hakorin Damisa IV, initiated in July 2023, in response to a series of attacks in Plateau state that resulted in over 300 casualties and significant property damage.
The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, who inaugurated the operation, aimed to curtail the escalating violence in Mangu Local Government Area and other affected regions.
Captain Oya James, the Media Officer of the Special Task Force, announced the GOC’s visit and mentioned that he was joined by Commanders and Principal Staff Officers from the 3 Division headquarters and Operation Safe Haven.
While the exact number of injured soldiers at JUTH remains undisclosed, the GOC reassured them of comprehensive medical care. He conveyed the nation’s gratitude for their service and sacrifices.
Major General Lagbaja further instructed that the wounded soldiers receive all necessary medical attention, including potential treatments abroad. He emphasised the importance of troop welfare and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Editorial:
The commitment shown by the Army leadership in ensuring the well-being of its injured soldiers is commendable. In the face of adversity and challenges, the welfare of those on the front lines should always be a top priority.
The sacrifices made by these soldiers in maintaining peace and security are immeasurable. Their dedication and bravery deserve not only recognition but also the best care and support.
The ongoing violence in Plateau state and other regions underscores the complexities and dangers our armed forces face daily.
As they risk their lives to protect the nation, it’s our collective responsibility to ensure they receive the necessary support, both during and after their service.
The recent actions by the Army leadership set a positive precedent, highlighting the importance of caring for those who care for us.
Did You Know?
- Operation Hakorin Damisa IV was launched in response to a series of violent attacks in Plateau state.
- The Nigerian Army has a rich history, playing a pivotal role in peacekeeping missions both within and outside Nigeria.
- Plateau State, known for its scenic beauty, has faced challenges with communal clashes and violence in recent years.
- The Nigerian military has various divisions and units, each specialising in different aspects of defence and security.
- The commitment to troop welfare extends beyond medical care, encompassing training, equipment, and overall well-being.