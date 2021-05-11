Bauchi Initiates Vaccination Drive for Girls Against Sexual Infection

The Bauchi state is taking proactive measures to protect young girls from Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), a widespread sexually transmitted infection. The immunisation campaign, launched on Saturday, explicitly targets girls between the ages of nine and fourteen.
The Bauchi Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA) has assembled a Technical Working Group (TWG) to manage this initiative effectively.
The group, comprising medical professionals, religious and community leaders, civil society organisations, and development partners, is designed to develop strategies supporting the immunisation effort.
During the group’s inauguration, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Secretary of BASPHCDA, revealed that Bauchi, along with 15 other states, had been chosen for the pilot phase of the vaccination program.
He stated, “The overall purpose of the TWG will focus on coordination, introduction, and decision-making for the smooth introduction of the vaccine.”
The TWG is charged with identifying all relevant HPV stakeholders, monitoring readiness for the rollout, and tracking the associated funding.
Dr Jibreel Mohammed, Director, Planning Research and Statistics at the agency, noted that the vaccine aims to shield women from cervical cancer, highlighting the concerns over the increasing prevalence of cancer amongst women.
The HPV vaccine will be integrated into the regular immunisation schedule in 2024. He further stressed the importance of a collective effort to mitigate this health burden by explicitly targeting young girls for vaccination.
The program aims to reach its intended beneficiaries by taking the campaign to schools, healthcare facilities, and places of worship. Mr Jinjiri Garba, Chairman Bauchi Network of Civil Society Organisation, confirmed the network’s commitment to ensuring the success of the vaccination scheme.
Editorial
Tackling HPV: Bauchi’s Bold Move Requires Collective Support
The decision by Bauchi state to vaccinate young girls against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) marks a commendable and proactive stance in the fight against this prevalent sexually transmitted infection.
HPV is widespread and poses a significant risk of leading to cervical cancer in women, reinforcing the urgent need for such initiatives.
The approach, however, is not without its detractors. Critics have argued about the age appropriateness, questioning the choice to target girls as young as nine. They argue that education about sexual health should precede any medical intervention.
This concern, while valid, misses the crucial point that prevention remains the best cure. Waiting until these girls are older could expose them to the virus and subsequent risk of cervical cancer. Hence, it is a strategic move to vaccinate at an age when they are least likely to have been exposed.
In light of the current health landscape and the growing incidence of cervical cancer, a preventative approach, such as Bauchi’s vaccination initiative, is more than justified. It is, in fact, necessary. The vaccine to be integrated into routine immunisation in 2024 sets the foundation for a systemic, long-term approach to combat this health crisis.
The involvement of the Technical Working Group (TWG) in this initiative is critical.
Including various stakeholders, from medical experts to religious leaders, the TWG ensures a comprehensive perspective and encourages community involvement and buy-in.
However, their success hinges on their ability to effectively map relevant HPV stakeholders and secure sufficient funding for this project.
The fight against HPV cannot be won in isolation. It requires the collective effort of all stakeholders – government bodies, healthcare professionals, schools, and most importantly, the community.
Bauchi State has set the stage; now it’s time for others to follow suit and contribute to the health and well-being of our young girls.
Did You Know?
- HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide.
- Certain types of HPV are known to cause cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer in women globally.
- Vaccines can protect against the most dangerous types of HPV.
- Approximately 570,000 new cases of cervical cancer were reported globally in 2018, representing 6.6% of all female cancers.
- Early vaccination, ideally before sexual debut, can provide almost 100% protection against the most harmful types of HPV.
Staying informed and updated on the latest Naija news is crucial, especially concerning our health.
Yohaig NG provides current, reliable news on a range of topics.
Not only does it provide the latest Naija news today, but it also encourages a proactive response from its readers.
We urge you to share your thoughts, comments and suggestions on this and other topics.