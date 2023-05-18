Borno Crowned Best-Performing State in Primary Healthcare, Receives $1.2m Reward

Borno state has been recognised as the best-performing state in primary healthcare delivery in Nigeria, earning $1.2 million in reward money on Wednesday. The prize is part of a leadership challenge to revitalise the country’s Primary Health Care Under One Roof policy through increased funding and commitment by state governors.
Borno received $700,000 for its overall performance and an additional $500,000 for ranking top in the Northeast in the best-performing zonal awards category. Other zonal winners, awarded $500,000, were Kwara, Jigawa, Rivers, Ondo, and Ebonyi States, representing North-Central, North-West, South-South, North-West and South-East, respectively.
Runners-up in each zone were rewarded with $400,000 each. These included the Federal Capital Territory (North-Central), Bauchi (North-East), Zamfara (North-West), Abia (South-East), Edo (South-South) and Ogun (South-West).
The event, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was attended by Christian Munduate, a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representative. Munduate revealed that the awards, totalling $6.1 million, were presented to 13 states in recognition of the exceptional leadership and significant investments made by governors in primary healthcare nationwide.
The awards were initiated in November 2019 following a meeting of Nigerian Governors with Bill Gates and Alhaji Aliko Dangote in Seattle.
The initiative, backed by the Nigerian Governors Forum, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and UNICEF, and generously supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Aliko Dangote Foundation, was designed to increase commitment to human capital development and primary health care while promoting accountability and gender-specific health outcomes.
Expressing his gratitude, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum promised to build upon the successes achieved and stressed the importance of promoting affordable healthcare delivery systems in Nigeria.
Editor’s Note: Recognition and Reward for Excellence in Healthcare
The award to Borno State as the best performer in primary healthcare delivery underscores the importance of recognising and rewarding good governance, especially in providing essential services.
In addition, the initiative promotes accountability, spurs commitment to improved healthcare services, and incentivises other states to optimise their healthcare delivery.
It is hoped that such recognitions will foster healthy competition among states, improving Nigeria’s health sector overall.
Did you know?
- Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) is a healthcare delivery strategy adopted by Nigeria to integrate all primary healthcare services under one authority. It was designed to address fragmentation issues in primary healthcare management and service delivery.
