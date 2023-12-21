Borno State to Enhance Elderly Care with Specialist Services

The Borno State government has announced its commitment to improving elderly care by employing specialists across its healthcare facilities. This initiative was revealed by the state’s Commissioner of Health, Prof. Baba Mallam Gana, in Maiduguri. He spoke during the launch of the Borno State chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative’s Elderly Support Scheme, an initiative founded by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
The event, which included the distribution of N100,000 and a 50kg bag of rice to each of the 250 beneficiaries, also featured a medical outreach to assess the health of the elderly. Prof. Gana stated that a special department dedicated to elderly care would be established at the Borno State University Teaching Hospital upon its completion. Additionally, medical staff willing to work in rural areas will receive a 30% salary increase.
The medical outreach focused on diagnosing age-related ailments such as blood pressure, blood sugar, eye and hearing tests, and mental health assessments. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the First Lady of Borno State, Dr Falmata Zulum, highlighted that the 250 beneficiaries, all aged 65 and above, were selected from the 27 local government areas of the state.
Editorial:
The recent announcement by the Borno State government to enhance healthcare for the elderly marks a significant step towards acknowledging and addressing the needs of this often-overlooked demographic. In a society where the elderly are revered for their wisdom and experience, ensuring their well-being through dedicated healthcare services is only fitting.
Establishing specialist care for the elderly in all healthcare facilities is a medical initiative and a statement of respect and care for our elders. This move recognizes the unique health challenges the elderly face and the importance of tailored medical attention. The decision to incentivize medical staff to work in rural areas is equally commendable, as it ensures that elderly care is not just a privilege for urban residents but a right for all, regardless of their location.
The Renewed Hope Initiative’s Elderly Support Scheme, with its comprehensive approach combining financial aid and health check-ups, sets a precedent for how we can holistically support our senior citizens. It is a reminder that caring for the elderly goes beyond medical treatment; it encompasses financial support, social inclusion, and a recognition of their integral role in our communities.
As we move forward, such initiatives mustn’t be isolated events but part of a sustained effort to integrate elderly care into the fabric of our healthcare system. We must continue to advocate for policies and programs that not only address the immediate health needs of the elderly but also their overall quality of life.
This commitment to elderly care in Borno State is a beacon of hope and should inspire other states and nations. It is a testament that when we value and care for our elderly, we uphold the essence of a compassionate and inclusive society.
Did You Know?
- By 2050, the global population of people aged 60 and over is expected to reach 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015.
- In traditional African societies, the elderly are often cared for within the family unit, reflecting solid intergenerational bonds.
- With a rapidly growing population, Nigeria faces unique challenges in providing healthcare to its ageing population.
- Geriatric medicine, a speciality focusing on the health care of elderly people, is still an emerging field in many African countries, including Nigeria.
- The concept of ‘ageing in place,’ where elderly individuals remain in their own homes with support services, is gaining popularity as an alternative to institutional care.