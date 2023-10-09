Breast Cancer Now Leading Cause of Female Deaths in Nigeria

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) has raised an alert, identifying breast cancer as the predominant cause of death among women in Nigeria due to a lack of early detection and treatment.
During a Breast Cancer Sensitisation programme in Ibadan, BRECAN’s National President, Mrs Tolu Taiwo, expressed concern over the alarming prevalence of the disease, now affecting individuals in their 20s. She highlighted numerous cases detected at advanced, incurable stages.
Taiwo emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment, lamenting the increasing instances of teenagers developing breast lumps. She advocated for early action upon detection, assuring that early treatment yields positive outcomes.
Taiwo also criticised the prevalent neglect of self-breast examination and medical checks among Nigerians, as many present late-stage cancers that could have been identified earlier.
BRECAN founder and wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, asserted that cancer is no longer a death sentence and encouraged hospital visits for unusual symptoms, such as breast lumps, instead of solely relying on religious solutions.
The Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Odoba Oche, and the lead jogger for the 2023 Jog for Life, Mrs Josephine Onitshabo, also emphasised the criticality of precaution and accurate information regarding breast cancer.
Editorial
In light of the unsettling revelations from BRECAN, we find ourselves compelled to address the urgent matter of breast cancer, which has insidiously crept into the lives of our women, young and old alike.
The narrative is not merely a statistical concern but a stark reality that underscores the imperative need for a robust, accessible, and effective healthcare framework that prioritises early detection and treatment of breast cancer.
We believe that the battle against breast cancer transcends medical intervention and delves into the realm of awareness, education, and societal attitudes towards this menacing disease. The instances of late-stage cancer presentations and the apparent neglect of self-examinations are symptomatic of a deeper, systemic issue related to awareness and access to healthcare services.
Thus, it is crucial for us, as a society, to dismantle the barriers of stigma, misinformation, and fear that often shroud discussions and actions related to breast cancer.
We advocate for a nationwide, multi-faceted approach that encompasses awareness campaigns, accessible healthcare services, and educational programmes, ensuring that every woman is armed with the knowledge and resources to combat this prevalent threat.
Did You Know?
- Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, impacting 2.1 million women each year, according to the World Health Organization.
- In Nigeria, breast cancer accounts for 22.7% of all cancer cases and is responsible for 16% of cancer-related deaths.
- Early detection through screening and improved treatment have been identified as significant factors that can reduce breast cancer mortality.
- Lifestyle and dietary choices, such as maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, and having a healthy diet, are suggested to reduce the overall risk of developing breast cancer.
- There are various types of breast cancer, and they are broken into two main categories: “invasive” and “noninvasive,” or in situ. These categories refer to whether the cancer has spread to surrounding tissues or remains confined to the original site.