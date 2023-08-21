Call for Malaria Emergency as Nigeria Leads in Deaths

As the world commemorated the 2023 World Mosquito Day, Rep Amobi Ogah, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has urgently called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on Malaria.
Describing it as a deadly parasite with the potential to cause significant harm, Ogah made this plea in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
The theme for 2023’s World Mosquito Day is “Fighting the World’s Deadliest Killer – the Mosquito,” the aim is to raise awareness about malaria’s causes, prevention, and the dangers mosquitoes pose.
Ogah emphasized the need to eradicate one of the deadliest killer mosquitoes, considering the threat malaria poses to humanity.
According to the World Health Organization, four African countries account for over half of all malaria deaths worldwide, with Nigeria topping the list at 31.3%.
The technical strategy includes reducing malaria case incidence and mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030, eliminating malaria in at least 35 countries by 2030, and preventing a resurgence of malaria in all malaria-free countries.
Ogah further stated the need to concentrate more efforts on the vector, the mosquito, and called on the Federal Government to give more attention to eradicating mosquitoes.
He also urged the government at all levels to do more to ensure the eradication of mosquitoes in the country.
Editorial:
The alarming statistics that place Nigeria at the top of the list for malaria-related deaths worldwide are a stark reminder of the urgent need to address this deadly disease.
While the call to declare a state of emergency on Malaria is commendable, it must be backed by concrete actions and strategies.
The government must focus on a comprehensive approach that includes treating the disease and eradicating the vector – the mosquito.
This involves engaging critical stakeholders in the health sector, including Non-Governmental Organisations, and ensuring that funds allocated for malaria control are used effectively.
The prevalence of fake malaria drugs is another area that requires immediate attention.
The government must implement stringent measures to tackle this menace and prevent further deaths.
Moreover, the government must work tirelessly to achieve the goals set by the World Health Organization, including reducing malaria case incidence and mortality rates by 90% by 2030.
This requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the government, healthcare providers, and the community.
The fight against malaria is not just a health issue; it’s a national concern.
The government must act swiftly and decisively to eradicate this deadly disease and ensure the well-being of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria accounts for nearly a third of the world’s 619,000 malaria deaths annually.
- The prevalence of fake malaria drugs in Nigeria is a significant concern contributing to the high death toll.
- The WHO Global technical strategy for Malaria was updated in 2021 to provide a technical framework for all malaria-endemic countries, including Nigeria.
- Malaria eradication requires a multi-faceted approach, including prevention, treatment, and mosquito vector control.
- The 10th House of Reps in Nigeria has committed to ensuring adequate implementation of legislation to eradicate malaria.