Cholera Outbreak in Nigeria: 84 Deaths and 2,860 Cases in Eight Months

From January to August 27, 2023, cholera claimed 84 lives in Nigeria, with 2,860 individuals suspected of contracting the disease. This data comes from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
A report released on Wednesday for weeks 31 to 34 indicates that the suspected cases span 25 states across 124 Local Government Areas. The case-fatality ratio stands at 2.9 per cent. Cholera, caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacteria, can lead to severe diarrhoeal illness.
The disease is contracted when individuals consume contaminated food or water. While many cases are mild or asymptomatic, some can be severe and life-threatening.
Cholera is endemic in Nigeria, typically surfacing annually during the rainy season, especially in regions with inadequate sanitation. The report highlights that children under five are the most affected, followed by those aged five to 14.
The gender distribution of cases is almost even, with males accounting for 51% and females 49%.
States reporting cases include Zamfara, Cross River, Katsina, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Niger, Abia, Jigawa, Kano, Ondo, Borno, Kaduna, Bauchi, Sokoto, Plateau, Gombe, Oyo, Adamawa, Kebbi, Benue, Rivers, Ekiti, Imo, Osun, and Anambra. Zamfara, with 787 cases, represents 28% of all suspected cases in the country.
Editorial
The recent cholera outbreak in Nigeria is a stark reminder of the nation’s challenges in public health and sanitation. Cholera, a preventable disease, continues to claim lives, highlighting the urgent need for improved water infrastructure, sanitation, and public health awareness.
The fact that children under five are the most affected is particularly concerning. This demographic is the most vulnerable, and their exposure to such diseases underscores the broader societal issues.
The near-even distribution between males and females suggests that the disease does not discriminate, affecting all population segments.
While the decrease in cases compared to the previous year is commendable, it’s essential not to become complacent.
Continued efforts in public health education, infrastructure development, and timely medical intervention are crucial to combatting and eventually eradicating this disease.
Did You Know?
- Cholera can be prevented through safe water practices, sanitation, and public health campaigns.
- The World Health Organization provides guidelines on cholera prevention and control.
- Nigeria has faced multiple cholera outbreaks in the past, with varying degrees of severity.
- Vaccination against cholera exists and can be an effective preventive measure in outbreak-prone areas.
- Improved sanitation and access to clean water can significantly reduce the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases.