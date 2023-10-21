Cholera Outbreak in Ogun: 236 Affected, 12 Fatalities in One Month

Ogun State has witnessed a distressing surge in cholera cases over the past month, resulting in the unfortunate demise of 12 individuals. On September 17, the state government issued a warning to its residents about the emergence of the disease in the Ijebu North local government area. The disease subsequently spread to Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South council regions.
Dr Tomi Coker, the Commissioner for Health, confirmed the outbreak, reporting a total of 236 cases with 12 fatalities. During a stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta, Coker pointed out the primary factors contributing to the outbreak: high levels of open defecation, inadequate waste management, and contaminated water sources. She expressed concern over the state’s high fatality rate of 44.6%, especially given its educated populace. The outbreak initially began in Ijebu North Local Government, accounting for 217 cases, but has since expanded to other areas.
Coker emphasised the urgent need for improved sanitation and the use of proper sanitary facilities. She highlighted the dangers of open defecation, which can lead to the contamination of shallow wells, a primary water source for many. In Ijebu-North Local Government alone, 75% of the 52 shallow wells tested showed evidence of faecal contamination. The state plans to collaborate with the Environment Ministry to promote sanitation and the construction of sanitary wells.
Editorial:
The recent cholera outbreak in Ogun State is a stark reminder of the importance of basic sanitation and hygiene practices. The fact that such an outbreak can occur in a state with a well-educated populace is alarming. It underscores the need for continuous public health education and awareness campaigns.
The high levels of open defecation and the contamination of water sources are deeply concerning. It’s not just a health issue but also a reflection of the state’s infrastructure and public services. While the state government’s response in addressing the outbreak is commendable, there’s a need for long-term solutions.
We believe that the state should invest more in public health campaigns, educating residents about the dangers of open defecation and the importance of clean water. Additionally, infrastructure development, especially in rural areas, should be prioritised. Clean water and sanitation are basic human rights, and it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that every resident has access to them.
Did You Know?
- Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium.
- The disease can kill within hours if left untreated.
- Approximately 1.3 to 4 million cases of cholera are reported worldwide every year.
- Cholera is preventable through access to safe water and sanitation.
- Vaccination against cholera, combined with other preventive measures, can help control and prevent outbreaks.