Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa Takes Over as Akeredolu Proceeds on Medical Leave

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has formally notified the state House of Assembly of his intention to embark on a 21-day medical leave. In his absence, Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume the role of Acting Governor.
The announcement was made on Tuesday following speculation regarding the governor’s health and public appearances. Akeredolu has recently been noticeably absent from the public scene, with most of his official duties being carried out by his aides or the Deputy Governor.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji, confirmed the receipt of the governor’s letter for medical leave.
He stated, “The governor has embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from June 7, 2023, to July 6, 2023.”
He further expressed his best wishes to the governor, describing him as a lover of peace and an apostle of the rule of law.
Editorial
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s decision to take a medical leave and delegate his duties to the Deputy Governor is a commendable act of transparency and adherence to the rule of law. It is a testament to the importance of good governance and respect for constitutional provisions.
However, this situation also raises important questions about the state of health of our public officials and the need for transparency in such matters. The health of a public official, especially one holding a high office such as that of a governor, is a matter of public interest.
Therefore, there must be transparency and timely communication about such issues to prevent unnecessary speculation and misinformation.
Furthermore, this situation underscores the importance of the role of a Deputy Governor. Often overlooked, the Deputy Governor plays a crucial role in ensuring continuity of governance, especially in situations like this.
It is, therefore, important that the Deputy Governor is adequately prepared and supported to effectively carry out the duties of the Governor in his absence.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, also known as the ‘Sunshine State’, is located in the South-Western part of Nigeria.
- Rotimi Akeredolu has been serving as the Governor of Ondo State since 2017.
- The Deputy Governor of a state in Nigeria is constitutionally empowered to act as the Governor in the Governor’s absence.
- Ondo State is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to the popular annual Ondo Ekimogun Festival.
- The state is also known for its agricultural potential, with cocoa being the main agricultural product.
