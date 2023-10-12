Diphtheria Affects 98% Unvaccinated Kids in 19 States

Prof. Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, has revealed a concerning health statistic: 98% of children infected with diphtheria across 19 states were not vaccinated.
This disclosure was made during the Northern Traditional Leaders’ Committee on Primary Health Care Service Delivery quarterly review meeting, held in Abuja and organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).
Pate has called for the swift implementation of a vaccination campaign, urging the 19 states to unite in safeguarding the lives of vulnerable children.
The minister, alongside other stakeholders, is aggressively addressing the diphtheria challenge that has lingered for several months, with efforts being made to ensure it does not persist.
Pate highlighted, “The key focus of these collaborative efforts is to improve local governance and enhance delivery of essential services.”
He also noted the upcoming launch of the Human Papillomavirus vaccine in Nigeria later in October, which aims to prevent cervical cancer and underscores the importance of engaging royal fathers and strengthening the health system for efficient vaccine delivery.
Editorial
The alarming revelation of a 98% diphtheria infection rate among unvaccinated children in 19 Nigerian states is a stark reminder of the critical role vaccinations play in safeguarding public health.
While the immediate call for a rapid vaccination campaign is both necessary and commendable, it also prompts a deeper reflection on the systemic issues within our healthcare infrastructure that allow such a situation to arise in the first place.
We must ask: how have we, as a society, reached a point where the majority of children affected by a preventable disease have not been vaccinated?
The situation underscores a pressing need to scrutinise and enhance our healthcare delivery systems, particularly in ensuring that vaccinations – a proven method of preventing various diseases – are accessible and administered universally.
It is not merely about addressing the current crisis but establishing a robust, sustainable, and accessible healthcare framework that preemptively mitigates such health crises. The focus should not only be on immediate solutions but also on establishing a healthcare infrastructure that is resilient, accessible, and adequately equipped to safeguard public health in the long term.
As we navigate through the current diphtheria crisis and beyond, it is imperative that our strategies and solutions are not merely reactive but are also proactively designed to fortify our healthcare system against future challenges.
It is through such foresight, strategic planning, and robust healthcare infrastructure that we can ensure the health and well-being of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable among us.
Did You Know?
- Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the throat and nose and is highly contagious.
- Vaccination against diphtheria is typically administered in a single shot known as the DTP vaccine, which also protects against tetanus and pertussis.
- Despite being preventable through vaccination, diphtheria remains a significant health issue in several countries, particularly in areas where vaccination coverage is low.
- Diphtheria can lead to difficulties in breathing, heart failure, paralysis, and even death if not adequately addressed.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends diphtheria vaccination as part of routine childhood immunisation due to its efficacy in preventing the disease.