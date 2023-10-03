Diphtheria Cases Surge to 8,406, Prompting Development of National Laboratory

The Federal Government of Nigeria is in the final stages of developing the National Diphtheria Laboratory, a move prompted by a surge in diphtheria cases across the country. The lab will conduct preliminary and confirmatory testing for the disease.
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed that there have been 13,204 reported suspected cases, with 8,406 confirmed across 114 Local Government Areas in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
Most confirmed cases were among children aged 1-14 years, and a significant portion were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against diphtheria.
Editorial
The alarming surge in diphtheria cases across Nigeria, particularly among children, is a stark reminder of the critical role public health plays in safeguarding our communities.
The development of the National Diphtheria Laboratory is a commendable step towards managing and potentially curtailing the spread of this vaccine-preventable disease. However, it also underscores a pressing need to address the root causes of such outbreaks.
The fact that a majority of the confirmed cases were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated signals a gap in our healthcare system’s ability to deliver essential services. It is imperative that we, as a nation, bolster our efforts in ensuring that vaccination, a primary preventive measure against diseases like diphtheria, is accessible and utilised across all demographics.
As we navigate through this health crisis, let’s also reflect on the importance of preventive healthcare, community education, and robust healthcare infrastructure. The government, healthcare professionals, and the general public must work in tandem to enhance our public health strategies, ensuring that such outbreaks are mitigated effectively in the future.
Did You Know?
- Diphtheria is caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae which is known to produce a toxin that can cause harm to the nerves and heart.
- The disease is preventable through vaccination, which is included in Nigeria’s routine childhood immunisation schedule.
- Diphtheria primarily affects the throat and upper airways and can lead to difficulty breathing, heart failure, paralysis, and even death.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) provides guidelines for diphtheria vaccination, recommending a 3-dose primary vaccination series and booster doses to enhance and prolong immunity.
- In addition to Nigeria, several other countries have faced diphtheria outbreaks in recent years, highlighting the global importance of vaccination and robust public health systems.