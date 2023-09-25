Diphtheria Hits 18 States: 7,000+ Cases, 453 Deaths Reported

The Federal Government has confirmed a staggering 7,202 cases of diphtheria from a suspected 11,587 cases. These cases span 105 Local Government Areas in 18 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.
Kano state recorded the highest number of cases, comprising 6,185. Other affected states include Yobe, Katsina, Borno, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, Lagos, FCT, Gombe, Osun, Sokoto, Niger, Cross River, Enugu, IMO, Nasarawa, and Zamfara.
The majority of the confirmed cases, 5,299 or 73.6%, were among children aged one to 14. Tragically, the disease has resulted in 453 deaths, indicating a case fatality rate of 6.3%.
The government has been actively monitoring and responding to the outbreak since its onset in December 2022.
Editorial:
Diphtheria Outbreak: A Call to Action
The alarming spread of diphtheria across Nigeria is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in our healthcare system. While diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease, the current outbreak underscores the gaps in our immunisation coverage and the urgent need for intervention.
The high number of cases, especially among children, is deeply concerning. It highlights the need for a comprehensive and aggressive response to contain the spread and prevent further loss of life.
The government’s efforts in coordinating surveillance and response activities are commendable, but more needs to be done.
Collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies, as well as international partners, is crucial. There’s an urgent need to ramp up vaccination campaigns, especially in the most affected areas.
Public awareness campaigns are also vital to educate communities about the importance of vaccination and early detection.
Did You Know?
- The bacteria Corynebacterium diphtheriae causes diphtheria and is preventable through vaccination.
- Nigeria’s childhood immunisation schedule includes a vaccine that protects against diphtheria.
- A significant gap in vaccination coverage is a primary driver of the current outbreak.
- With support from WHO, the Federal Ministry of Health has procured diphtheria antitoxin and distributed it to affected states.
- Diphtheria primarily affects the throat and upper airways, leading to difficulty breathing and can be fatal if not treated promptly.