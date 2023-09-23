Diphtheria Outbreak in Jigawa: 10 Fatalities and 91 Suspected Cases

The Jigawa State Ministry of Health has reported a diphtheria outbreak. The state has seen 91 suspected cases, resulting in 10 deaths.
Dr Salisu Mu’azu, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, shared this information during a press briefing in Dutse. He revealed that two cases were confirmed in Kazaure and Jahun Local Government Areas.
More samples have been dispatched to Abuja for further testing.
Dr Mu’azu pointed out that those with insufficient routine immunisation were the hardest-hit areas. He highlighted the state’s swift response, especially given diphtheria outbreaks in neighbouring states like Kano and Yobe.
The Ministry has gathered essential data from affected areas and informed national health agencies for a coordinated response. The state is gearing up to distribute vaccines once available.
Interestingly, Dr Mu’azu linked the outbreak to the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions. The pandemic had halted routine immunisation, making the population more susceptible to such outbreaks.
Editorial:
The diphtheria outbreak in Jigawa is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of health challenges.
While the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, routine healthcare services, including immunisation, took a backseat.
This oversight has manifested as a diphtheria outbreak, a disease preventable through vaccination.
The situation in Jigawa underscores the importance of maintaining regular health services, even in global health crises. Governments must balance addressing immediate health threats and ensuring the continuity of essential health services.
The repercussions of neglecting routine healthcare can be as dire, if not more, than the immediate crisis.
For Jigawa and other states facing similar challenges, the priority should be twofold: address the current outbreak and ensure that such oversights do not recur.
It’s a lesson in the importance of foresight in healthcare planning and the need for a holistic approach to health challenges.
Did You Know?
- Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that affects the mucous membranes of the throat and nose.
- While rare, diphtheria can lead to severe complications, including paralysis and heart failure.
- Routine immunisation against diphtheria is part of the World Health Organization’s recommended childhood vaccination schedule.
- Diphtheria was once a major cause of illness and death for children. The introduction of vaccines has drastically reduced its prevalence.
- The bacteria that cause diphtheria can be spread through direct contact or the air.