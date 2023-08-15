Ebonyi Health Workers Urge Usaid Ihp To Continue Crucial Support

Ebonyi Health Workers Urge USAID-IHP to Continue Crucial Support

Healthcare workers from primary healthcare facilities in Ebonyi State have made an earnest appeal to the United States Agency for International Development – Integrated Health Programme (USAID-IHP) to continue its invaluable support and interventions in the state’s healthcare system.

They emphasised that these interventions have played a pivotal role in significantly reducing maternal mortality rates.

The professionals praised USAID-IHP for its consistent efforts in equipping the state’s healthcare facilities with essential tools, including long artery forceps, cord scissors, non-toothed dissecting forceps, needle holders, episiotomy scissors, cord clamps, drapes, Ampubags, masks, and more.

This plea was made during a visit by journalists, in collaboration with USAID-IHP, to facilities supported by the agency in Ezza North and Ikwo councils of the state. The health workers further requested USAID-IHP to persist in training initiatives, which they believe would enhance their service delivery.

Igwe Charity, a junior community health extension worker at the Maternal and Child Healthcare facility in Okposi Umuogharu, Ezza North Council, shared a testament to the impact of USAID-IHP’s interventions.

She highlighted that they can now care for newborns in distress, whereas previously, such cases were referred to larger hospitals, often with fatal outcomes.

Editorial:
The appeal from Ebonyi State’s health workers to USAID-IHP underscores the profound impact international collaborations can have on local healthcare systems. While Ebonyi has witnessed significant improvements in maternal care, thanks to USAID-IHP’s interventions, the plea for continued support highlights the fragility of such gains.

It’s a stark reminder that while progress has been made, there’s still a long road ahead.

The state’s reliance on external aid for essential medical equipment and training is a testament to the generosity of international organisations and an indicator of the gaps in the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

For a sustainable future, state and federal governments must invest more in healthcare, reducing such dependencies over time.

Furthermore, the story of Ebonyi’s health workers is a call to action for other states and stakeholders in Nigeria.

It’s a beacon of what can be achieved with the right partnerships and a reminder of the remaining work.

Did You Know?

  • Ebonyi State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is one of the country’s 36 states.
  • USAID-IHP’s interventions focus on improving maternal and child health outcomes, malaria, and nutrition.
  • Training healthcare workers is crucial to strengthening healthcare systems and ensuring patients receive quality care.
  • Maternal mortality remains a significant challenge in many parts of Nigeria, with varying rates across states.
  • International collaborations, like that of USAID-IHP, play a vital role in bridging gaps in healthcare in many developing countries.

Author

Related Naija News

