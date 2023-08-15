Ebonyi Health Workers Urge Usaid Ihp To Continue Crucial Support

Healthcare workers from primary healthcare facilities in Ebonyi State have made an earnest appeal to the United States Agency for International Development – Integrated Health Programme (USAID-IHP) to continue its invaluable support and interventions in the state’s healthcare system.
They emphasised that these interventions have played a pivotal role in significantly reducing maternal mortality rates.
The professionals praised USAID-IHP for its consistent efforts in equipping the state’s healthcare facilities with essential tools, including long artery forceps, cord scissors, non-toothed dissecting forceps, needle holders, episiotomy scissors, cord clamps, drapes, Ampubags, masks, and more.
This plea was made during a visit by journalists, in collaboration with USAID-IHP, to facilities supported by the agency in Ezza North and Ikwo councils of the state. The health workers further requested USAID-IHP to persist in training initiatives, which they believe would enhance their service delivery.
Igwe Charity, a junior community health extension worker at the Maternal and Child Healthcare facility in Okposi Umuogharu, Ezza North Council, shared a testament to the impact of USAID-IHP’s interventions.
She highlighted that they can now care for newborns in distress, whereas previously, such cases were referred to larger hospitals, often with fatal outcomes.
Editorial:
The appeal from Ebonyi State’s health workers to USAID-IHP underscores the profound impact international collaborations can have on local healthcare systems. While Ebonyi has witnessed significant improvements in maternal care, thanks to USAID-IHP’s interventions, the plea for continued support highlights the fragility of such gains.
It’s a stark reminder that while progress has been made, there’s still a long road ahead.
The state’s reliance on external aid for essential medical equipment and training is a testament to the generosity of international organisations and an indicator of the gaps in the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.
For a sustainable future, state and federal governments must invest more in healthcare, reducing such dependencies over time.
Furthermore, the story of Ebonyi’s health workers is a call to action for other states and stakeholders in Nigeria.
It’s a beacon of what can be achieved with the right partnerships and a reminder of the remaining work.
Did You Know?
- Ebonyi State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is one of the country’s 36 states.
- USAID-IHP’s interventions focus on improving maternal and child health outcomes, malaria, and nutrition.
- Training healthcare workers is crucial to strengthening healthcare systems and ensuring patients receive quality care.
- Maternal mortality remains a significant challenge in many parts of Nigeria, with varying rates across states.
- International collaborations, like that of USAID-IHP, play a vital role in bridging gaps in healthcare in many developing countries.