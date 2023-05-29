Edo’s APC Celebrates Ugbodaga’s Installation as the New Orthopedic Hospital’s Acting MD

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed satisfaction with the Federal Government’s decision to appoint Dr Philip Ugbodaga, a steadfast party member, as the Acting Medical Director of the freshly inaugurated National Orthopedic Hospital in Edo State.
In a letter penned by the party’s State Chairman, Col David Imuse (rtd), to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ugbodaga is praised for his competence, derived from his past experiences as the former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, and twice serving as the Medical Director of the Central Hospital in Benin City.
Part of the letter appreciatively states:
“With profound responsibility and immense gratitude, I, on behalf of the State Working Committee(SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State, express our deep appreciation to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for appointing Dr Philip Ugbodaga, a loyal party member, a competent professional and medical administrator par excellence, as the Acting Medical Director of the new National Orthopedic Hospital in Edo State.”
Further in the letter, confidence is expressed in Dr Philip Ugbodaga’s ability to apply his administrative expertise and leadership skills to address the hospital’s challenges.
The letter also acknowledges the invaluable benefits this hospital and Ugbodaga’s appointment will provide to the people of Edo State, the South-South geopolitical zone, and neighbouring states by giving them access to top-notch healthcare services and qualified medical professionals.
In a letter dated 8th May 2023, the Minister of State for Health, Hon Ekumankama Joseph, declared Dr Ugbodaga’s appointment to be in effect immediately and wished him luck overseeing the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital in Edo State.
He urged the newly appointed MD to work harmoniously with all relevant stakeholders to deliver quality healthcare services to the population effectively.
Editorial
A Progressive Appointment for the People’s Health
Undoubtedly, the health sector forms the bedrock of any society.
The recent development in Edo State – the appointment of Dr Philip Ugbodaga as the Acting Medical Director of the newly inaugurated National Orthopedic Hospital – warrants attention and reflection.
The decision by the Federal Government to place this significant responsibility in the hands of Ugbodaga, a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and seasoned medical professional, is commendable.
The man’s past roles as chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and twice serving as the Medical Director of the Central Hospital in Benin City speak volumes about his capabilities.
The opposition might argue that political affiliations should not influence appointments in critical sectors such as health.
Nevertheless, it is essential to consider that Ugbodaga’s appointment goes beyond party loyalty. His rich professional background and expertise in healthcare administration make him a fitting choice.
In this light, Dr Ugbodaga must leverage his past experiences and expertise to ensure the new hospital becomes a beacon of quality healthcare in Edo State and beyond.
It is also pertinent for him to engage collaboratively with relevant stakeholders, as advised by the Minister of State for Health, for a smooth take-off and effective delivery of healthcare services.
To build a healthy nation, Nigeria must continually invest in its healthcare infrastructure and, most importantly, put the right people in the driver’s seat.
Ugbodaga’s appointment serves as a crucial step in this direction.
But let’s not forget: the health of a nation lies not just in the hands of a few selected individuals but also in the hands of every citizen.
We all must take proactive steps towards promoting a healthier society.
So, let’s start by applauding this decision and supporting the growth of our new National Orthopedic Hospital.
Did you know?
- Edo State has one of the highest doctor-patient ratios in Nigeria.
- Orthopaedic hospitals specialize in diagnosing, correcting, preventing, and treating patients with skeletal deformities.
- Establishing more orthopaedic hospitals in Nigeria can significantly reduce medical tourism for orthopaedic issues.
