Enugu State’s Ambitious Plan to Build 260 Primary Healthcare Centres

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has embarked on an ambitious project to construct 260 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across all electoral wards in the state. This announcement was made during his inspection tour of a primary health centre at Ogonogoeji Ndiuno, Akpugo, in Nkanu West LGA. Governor Mbah emphasised his administration’s dedication to enhancing healthcare delivery and ensuring every resident can access quality primary healthcare.
The governor underscored the importance of healthcare in maintaining a healthy population and workforce, and he reaffirmed his commitment to continue this effort until every child, mother, elderly, and citizen of Enugu has access to improved healthcare services. The substantial allocation for healthcare in the state’s 2024 budget was highlighted, underlining its significance alongside education in the social services sector.
To tackle the challenges in primary healthcare, Governor Mbah’s strategy involves the development of 260 world-class Type-2 PHCs across all wards in Enugu State. These centres will provide 24-hour services, ensuring quality primary healthcare is accessible in rural communities. The governor also plans to upgrade nursing schools to colleges, implement electronic health management systems, and increase awareness about universal health insurance coverage.
Juliet Chiluwe, the Chief of Field Office at UNICEF, Enugu, praised the administration’s healthcare and nutrition initiatives, promising continued support from the international agency. Dr Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku, the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ESPHCDA), revealed plans for a massive recruitment of health workers in 2024. She also mentioned the success of the cervical cancer vaccination campaign and the training of midwives for obstetrics and child delivery in rural areas.
Prof. Emmanuel Obi, the Commissioner for Health, assured that the new PHCs would extend to every rural community, attributing Enugu’s success in the health sector to Governor Mbah’s leadership. These initiatives aim to make Enugu State a national and international model for healthcare delivery.
Editorial:
Governor Peter Mbah’s initiative to construct 260 Primary Healthcare Centres in Enugu State is a commendable and visionary step towards transforming healthcare delivery in the region. This project is not just about building infrastructure; it’s about creating a more accessible and equitable healthcare system that reaches every corner of the state, especially the rural areas often neglected in healthcare planning.
The focus on primary healthcare is crucial. It is the first point of contact for individuals, families, and communities, making it a key component in any effective healthcare system. By ensuring that these centres are equipped to provide 24-hour services, the state is taking significant strides towards improving healthcare accessibility and quality.
Integrating technology through electronic health management systems and emphasising education and training, particularly in upgrading nursing schools, are forward-thinking approaches that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services. These steps are essential in building a resilient healthcare system that addresses current and future health challenges.
The commitment to healthcare shown by the Enugu State government sets an example for other states in Nigeria and beyond. It demonstrates that significant improvements in healthcare delivery are achievable with suitable investment and focus. As Enugu State embarks on this ambitious journey, it is poised to become a model for healthcare excellence in Nigeria and globally.
Did You Know?
- Enugu State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known as the “Coal City State” due to its mining history.
- Primary Healthcare Centres are critical in providing accessible and affordable healthcare services, especially in rural areas.
- The state’s name, “Enugu,” means “the top of the hill” in the Igbo language.
- Enugu State is home to several notable educational institutions, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s educational landscape.
- The state’s diverse culture and history significantly contribute to Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.