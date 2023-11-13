Ex Nafdac Director Urges Breadmakers To Comply With Standards

A former director of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged Nigerian breadmakers to adhere strictly to regulatory standards. This appeal, reported by Yohaig NG, comes amidst growing concerns about the quality and safety of bread, a staple food item in Nigeria.

The ex-director emphasized the importance of compliance with NAFDAC’s guidelines to ensure the production of safe and nutritious bread. He highlighted that the use of unapproved additives and substandard practices in breadmaking poses significant health risks to consumers. The call to action is aimed at safeguarding public health and maintaining the integrity of the food industry.

This issue is particularly pressing as bread is consumed widely across Nigeria, and any compromise in its quality can have far-reaching health implications. The former NAFDAC director’s statements serve as a reminder to all stakeholders in the bread production industry of their responsibility towards consumer health and safety.

Ensuring Food Safety in Nigeria’s Bread Industry

The recent call by a former NAFDAC director for breadmakers to comply with regulatory standards is a crucial reminder of the importance of food safety in Nigeria. Bread, being a fundamental part of many Nigerians’ diets, must be produced under the highest standards to ensure public health is not compromised.

We believe that adherence to these standards is not just the responsibility of breadmakers but also regulatory bodies like NAFDAC. Regular inspections, monitoring, and enforcement of compliance are essential to maintain the quality of bread production. There should be no compromise when it comes to the health and safety of consumers.

However, compliance with standards is often challenged by a lack of awareness or the pursuit of higher profits. Therefore, there is a need for continuous education and awareness campaigns targeting bread producers, especially small-scale and local bakers. They should be made aware of the health risks associated with the use of unapproved additives and the long-term benefits of adhering to regulatory standards.

The government should consider providing support to small-scale bakers to upgrade their production processes. Subsidies, training programs, and access to affordable, quality ingredients can play a significant role in helping them meet regulatory standards.

While the call for compliance by the former NAFDAC director is commendable, it should be supported by a comprehensive approach that includes strict enforcement, education, and support for breadmakers. Ensuring the production of safe and nutritious bread is a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of all stakeholders in the food industry.

  • Bread Consumption in Nigeria: Bread is one of the most consumed food items in Nigeria, making it a significant part of the country’s food industry.
  • NAFDAC’s Role: Established in 1993, NAFDAC is responsible for regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices in Nigeria.
  • Food Additives: The use of certain food additives and preservatives in breadmaking, while common, can pose health risks if not properly regulated and monitored.
  • Small-Scale Bakeries: A large portion of bread in Nigeria is produced by small-scale and informal bakeries, which often face challenges in meeting regulatory standards.
  • Nutritional Value: Bread, particularly when made from whole grains, can be a good source of essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

 

 

